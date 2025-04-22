Path of Exile 2: How to build around Demon Form

Path of Exile 2 provides you with a unique skill, Demon Form, with the Infernalist Ascendancy for the Witch. As the name suggests, the skill lets you turn into a Demon and deal some incredible damage. However, the catch here is that you also take damage in return. This makes the skill tricky to use, as sustaining Demon Form can take a lot of investment.

Ad

Let’s check out how to build around Demon Form and if it’s worth playing in the Path of Exile 2: Dawn of the Hunt update.

How to build around Demon Form in Path of Exile 2

To acquire Demon Form, you need Demonic Possession from the Infernalist Ascendency. This skill will be available very early in the campaign after completing the Trials of Sekhemas around level 22.

Ad

Trending

Demon Form requires a constant source of life regeneration, as using the skill for a longer time builds stacks of Demonflame. The more stacks you have, the more damage you do.

At the same time, Demonflame stacks also drain your life. This is why it's important to have good life recovery sources.

Hence, to maximize the skill use, it is important to invest heavily in survivability across the Passive Tree with nodes like Life Recouped and Flask Charges gained.

Ad

Here’s a suggestion for life recovery nodes you can pick up:

Demon Form Skill Tree Suggestion (Image via Path of Building)

Likewise, the gear also needs to revolve around similar stats. On top of that, increasing the maximum life is also advised, as the recovery from Regeneration and Recoup will be directly affected by it.

Ad

Note that even after all this, it can be really hard to sustain Demon Form permanently.

Here’s the gear recommendation for using Demon Form:

Gear Affixes Helmet Increased Level of All Skills - Life - Mana - Resistances Amulet Life - Mana - Spirit - Increased Level of All Skills - Damage Recouped as Life Rings Resistance - Mana - Mana Regen Chest Resistance - Damage Recouped as Life - Attribute Increase Gloves Resistance - Added damage to attacks - Attribute Increase Boots Movement Speed - Mana - Life Belt Increased Flask Recovery - Life - Mana - Resistance Flask Charges Gained per second - Increased Charges Gained

Ad

Best skills and support gems for Demon Form in Path of Exile 2

One good thing about Demon Form now is the ability to try the skill early on. Once you get the desired gear, all that’s left is to pick up skills to deal damage.

Here’s what you can use while using Demon Form:

Demon Form: Second Wind - Ingenuity - Vitality - Cannibalism

Second Wind - Ingenuity - Vitality - Cannibalism Essence Drain: Swift Affliction - Persistence - Chain

Swift Affliction - Persistence - Chain Fireball: Scattershot - Ricochet - Unleash

Scattershot - Ricochet - Unleash Blasphemy: Flammability - Despair

Flammability - Despair Cast on Ignite: Spell Cascade - Concentrated Effect - Inspiration - Comet

Ad

Is it worth doing a Demon Form build in Path of Exile 2: Dawn of the Hunt?

Path of Exile 2 Infernalist (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Playing as a demon can be fun, but the skill has a lot of survivability issues. As you spend more time in the form, you build up stacks of Demonflame. Earlier, the amount of Demonflame stacks was uncapped, but now these are capped at 10.

Ad

This limit on Demonflame can be removed, but you will need to spend two Ascendancy points on Mastered Darkness. This node is absolutely required if you plan on doing a damage build.

In conclusion, it’s fine to try out Demon Form in the campaign and low-tier maps; however, you need to invest a lot of time and find the perfect gear to make the build work. Our suggestion would be to skip the build until some much-needed changes are made.

Ad

Check out more on PoE 2:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More