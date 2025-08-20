Path of Exile 2 campaign will be faster in 0.3, thanks to new Act structure and one big feature

Path of Exile 2’s patch 0.3 will solve two prominent complaints players had when it comes to gameplay. The first is the Cruel difficulty, where players have had to redo the campaign before reaching the endgame; however, that won’t be the case anymore with the introduction of Act 4 in the next update. The other addition Grinding Gear Games has announced is a Sprinting mechanic, which should solve the issue related to the size of the map.

Ad

Here’s everything to know about how the campaign will work moving forward, along with the new Sprint option for all characters.

Act 4 in Path of Exile 2 changes the campaign structure

Act 4 map (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

It’s official, the Path of Exile 2: The Third Edict update will introduce Act 4 of the title, which will take gamers to the Karui Archipelago to find a secret weapon. It is also the first area in the game with non-linear progression, allowing players to visit any island of their choice first.

Ad

Trending

Act 4 contains eight islands that feature 12 unique boss fights and over 100 new monster types. Players can take a ship from Kingsmarch and visit the island of their choice. Many may recognize these islands from a demo during the reveal of the game.

Interlude stories replace Cruel Act (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

However, that is not all. For those wondering, Act 4 will not be the end of the campaign. Following the completion of the main story, players will have three Interlude chapters, which will bridge the gap between the campaign and the endgame. Each chapter will take players back to the initial Acts for three different side stories.

Ad

Interlude 1: The Curse of Holten

Interlude 2: The Stolen Barya

Interlude 3: Doryani’s Contingency

The Interlude chapters will remain until the full release of the game, after which the developers will merge them with the endgame.

GGG solves the map size issue in Path of Exile 2 with Sprint

A little Sprint can keep you safe and healthy (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Another complaint among Path of Exile 2 players was the massive map size that was too tedious to traverse. When the folks at Grinding Gear Games revealed that they would be addressing the issue, many presumed a smaller map size or more checkpoints. However, the developers are instead adding a Sprint feature with patch 0.3.

Ad

While it may seem like a band-aid fix, it’s convenient not only for traversing but also for outrunning enemies. To activate a Sprint, hold down the dodge button. After performing the dodge, the character will enter Sprint. The mechanic allows for an easy way to reach one point on the map from another while outpacing all enemies. The only downside is that getting hit by a monster will knock players down, which may lead to an unnecessary death.

Ad

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More