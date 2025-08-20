Path of Exile 2 will finally get asynchronous auto-trade system in 0.3

Trading items in Path of Exile 2 has always been a little tedious task. Finding an item you like on the trading website or global chat and hoping that the person responds to your trade whispers can be frustrating. With the Rise of the Abyssal update, Grinding Gear Games is cutting that process in half by adding a new trading system that does not require the seller to be active.

The new item trade was one of the most unexpected announcements for patch 0.3, so let’s find out everything there is to know about this automatic trade system.

Path of Exile 2’s new trade system explained

Ange will provide both item and currency trading options in Path of Exile 2 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The third major update for Path of Exile 2 had a lot of surprises in the bag, but the new auto-trade system is arguably going to be the most impactful change to the game. Being able to trade without having to interact with other players or leave what you were doing should reduce a lot of friction.

The auto-trade is possible through a third party who completes the trade on your behalf. In this case, it’s a new NPC named Ange, assistant to Rog, the dealer, who you may remember as one of the Expedition NPCs selling items in exchange for Order Artifacts.

Ange can be found in Kingsmarch, starting in Act 4, and can be invited to your hideout if you prefer to conduct business there. If you don’t have a hideout, one of the side quests in the new Act will help you get one.

How to use the new auto-trade in Path of Exile 2

Using the new trading system is straightforward, and if you’ve done trading before, the process will feel rather simple. Once you reach Act 4 and get access to Ange, she will provide both currency exchange and item trade options. The currency exchange system remains the same, but for trading, you’ll need to set up items.

Selling items with the new trade system

Set prices before putting items up for sale in Path of Exile 2 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

In the old trade system, you need to price your items within the Premium tab. In the new one, you’ll instead be providing those items to Ange. Once you move an item into her inventory and set its price, the NPC will act as the third party and list everything on the trading website.

As a seller, that’s all you need to do, and the process will feel similar to the old trading system. A notification will let you know when a sale is complete and that it's time to collect the currency from Ange. Note that you’ll need at least one Premium tab in order to sell items.

Purchasing items with the new trade system

Buying items in Path of Exile 2 will also cost Gold (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The process of buying anything is also almost similar. You can search for an item on the trade website, but instead of "Whisper," you’ll come across a "Secure Item" option. Clicking on it will teleport you to the seller’s hideout and open the trade window.

Keep the currency in your inventory and grab the item you need from the seller. The trade window will contain all the times listed for sale. You can purchase more if you need to, but be careful not to click on unwanted items and waste currency.

While the entire process may seem too convenient, there is a catch. As a buyer, you’ll also need to pay Gold in addition to the asking price of the item. This should allow the trading system to retain some level of friction in the process, barring players from being able to flip items without playing the game to collect Gold.

