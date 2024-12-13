PSA: Path of Exile 2 Stash tab sale is back on

Path of Exile 2's Stash tab sale is back in rotation this weekend. For those unaware of the system, Grinding Gear Games always holds weekend sales where a choice set of microtransactions are available at a discounted price. This tends to follow a rotational order, but since most of the microtransactions are cosmetics in both Path of Exile 2 and the first game, Stash tab sales happen roughly once every month.

If you're playing Path of Exile 2 Early Access by purchasing a supporter pack, you're already guaranteed to have 300 Points to spend toward buying goodies from the Microtransaction Shop. Naturally, the currently ongoing Stash tab sale is the highest amount of value you can get out of these Points.

Read on for the details.

All Stash tabs you can get in this Path of Exile 2 weekend sale (January 23 to 27)

Path of Exile 2 just got its first Stash tab sale (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The current Stash tab weekend sale in Path of Exile 2 will be live through January 27, 11:59 GMT/UTC. Even though it's called a weekend sale, it will conclude at the end of Monday, giving you ample time to ponder what to purchase.

To buy these Stash tabs on a PC, you can go to the shop by pressing M or selecting Microtransaction Shop from the pause menu. Regardless of whether you buy it through Sales or its respective shop category, you'll pay the discounted price, so there's no hidden trick to it.

Here are all the Stash tabs available in this ongoing weekend sale in Path of Exile 2:

Gem Stash Tab - 30 Points (originally 40 Points)

FlaskStash Tab - 30 Points (originally 40 Points)

Upgrade Regular Stash Tab to Premium - 10 Points (originally 15 Points)

Currency Stash Tab - 60 Points (originally 75 Points)

Premium Quad Stash Tab - 120 Points (originally 150 Points)

Essence Stash Tab - 30 Points (originally 40 Points)

Premium Stash Tab - 30 Points (originally 40 Points)

Extra Stash Tab - 20 Points (originally 30 Points)

Unique Collection Tab - 110 Points (originally 140 Points)

Premium Stash Tab Bundle - 165 Points (originally 200 Points)

Delirium Stash Tab - 30 Points (originally 40 Points)

Stash Tab x6 - 110 Points (originally 150 Points)

Guild owners can also buy the following Stash tabs from their guild-exclusive coffers:

Premium Guild Stash Tab - 35 Points (originally 50 Points)

Guild Delirium Stash Tab - 55 Points (originally 70 Points)

Guild Gem Stash Tab - 30 Points (originally 40 Points)

Guild Flask Stash Tab - 30 Points (originally 40 Points)

Guild Unique Collection Tab - 140 Points (originally 175 Points)

Guild Currency Stash Tab - 110 Points (originally 140 Points)

Guild Quad Stash Tab - 145 Points (originally 185 Points)

Guild Essence Stash Tab - 55 Points (originally 70 Points)

If you're unsure what to buy, check out our Stash tab guide.

As part and parcel of cross-game MTX compatibility in Path of Exile 2, all purchases, during weekend sales or otherwise, will carry over to the first game as long as you open with the same POE Forum account, or merge up to one separate Path of Exile 1 account.

Note that a number of tabs, including Map tabs, have not been implemented in Path of Exile 2, as of this writing, so they cannot be purchased from the shop right now. If you have this in the first game, it will likely carry over to the new one when it is introduced.

