Spears are a brand-new martial weapon type added to Path of Exile 2 in the Dawn of The Hunt (0.2.0) update. They are designed to be a versatile weapon type that can do both melee and ranged attacks, and the Skill Gems also vary from projectile strikes to melee swings. Broadly speaking, Spear Skills are either bleed-related melee spells or projectiles that do element-based shenanigans.

Much of the Spear skills also benefit from Frenzy charges, and the native Spear skillset Path of Exile 2 grants you is meant for pairing up with a Buckler Parry and then generating Frenzy through a successful Disengage strike.

Here are all the 21 Spear Skills currently available in Path of Exile 2. These are conceptualized as Skills for the Huntress class, but as usual, you can use this on any class if you wield spears in your main hand.

Path of Exile 2 Spear Skill Gems (Huntress) explored

All Spear Skills in Path of Exile 2 (Image via GGG)

Tier-1 Spear Skill Gems (Obtainable with an Uncut Gem Lvl)

Disengange: Jump back as you rupture the earth in front of you with spearpoints, damaging enemies. Consumes the Parried Debuff on Hitting enemies to release a shockwave and grant you a Frenzy Charge. This skill can be used while using other skills and causes Strikes and Projectiles to miss you while jumping. This skill cannot be Ancestrally Boosted. Shockwave radius is 2 metres.

Jump back as you rupture the earth in front of you with spearpoints, damaging enemies. Consumes the Parried Debuff on Hitting enemies to release a shockwave and grant you a Frenzy Charge. This skill can be used while using other skills and causes Strikes and Projectiles to miss you while jumping. This skill cannot be Ancestrally Boosted. Shockwave radius is 2 metres. Whirling Slash : Perform a circular slash that kicks up a Whirlwind around you, Slowing enemies and Blinding them in its area of effect. Leaving the area collapses the storm, dealing damage and causing Knockback.

: Perform a circular slash that kicks up a Whirlwind around you, Slowing enemies and Blinding them in its area of effect. Leaving the area collapses the storm, dealing damage and causing Knockback. Twister: Whip up a twister with a flick of your Spear. The twister moves forward erratically, Blinding and repeatedly Hitting enemies within. If a twister touches a Whirlwind from your other skills, it Consumes the Whirlwind to create additional twisters that deal more damage. Passing over Elemental Ground Surfaces or Consuming an elemental Whirlwind will grant twisters extra damage of that element.

Whip up a twister with a flick of your Spear. The twister moves forward erratically, Blinding and repeatedly Hitting enemies within. If a twister touches a Whirlwind from your other skills, it Consumes the Whirlwind to create additional twisters that deal more damage. Passing over Elemental Ground Surfaces or Consuming an elemental Whirlwind will grant twisters extra damage of that element. Explosive Spear: Hurl a single payload Spear that pierces through enemies and lodges in terrain where it lands. The Spear will explode at the end of its Detonation Time or if Detonated. Consumes a Frenzy Charge if you have one to explode immediately, dealing more damage in a cross-shaped area and creating Ignited Ground.

Tier-2 Spear Skill Gems (Requires Uncut Gem Lvl 3+)

Spearfield : Stab the ground, causing multiple spears to burst in front of you in a large area. The spears remain for a duration or explode when enemies touch them, damaging and Maiming them.

: Stab the ground, causing multiple spears to burst in front of you in a large area. The spears remain for a duration or explode when enemies touch them, damaging and Maiming them. Lightning Spear : Throw a single copy of your spear. When it hits an enemy, it bursts, firing secondary lightning bolt Projectiles at multiple other enemies within a large area around it. Consumes a Frenzy Charge if possible to cause the main spear to split into multiple copies on impact, each of which then bursts.

: Throw a single copy of your spear. When it hits an enemy, it bursts, firing secondary lightning bolt Projectiles at multiple other enemies within a large area around it. Consumes a Frenzy Charge if possible to cause the main spear to split into multiple copies on impact, each of which then bursts. Fangs of Frost : Perform an icy stab that exploits enemies already off balance. Hitting a Parried target Consumes the Debuff to cause a nova of frost and leave Chilled Ground.

: Perform an icy stab that exploits enemies already off balance. Hitting a Parried target Consumes the Debuff to cause a nova of frost and leave Chilled Ground. Rake: Dash towards an enemy and perform a lacerating slash, inflicting Bleeding on all enemies struck.

Tier-3 Spear Skill Gems (Requires Uncut Gem Lvl 5+)

Rapid Assault : Perform a series of six rapid stabs. The final stab inflicts Bleeding and leaves a spearhead stuck in the target, Maiming them for a duration. Detonator Skills will cause the stuck spearheads to explode, dealing further damage to the target and other nearby enemies.

: Perform a series of six rapid stabs. The final stab inflicts Bleeding and leaves a spearhead stuck in the target, Maiming them for a duration. Detonator Skills will cause the stuck spearheads to explode, dealing further damage to the target and other nearby enemies. Barrage : Ready a volley of arrows or spears, Empowering your next Bow or Projectile Spear Attack to repeat multiple times. Consumes your Frenzy Charges on use to add additional repeats.

: Ready a volley of arrows or spears, Empowering your next Bow or Projectile Spear Attack to repeat multiple times. Consumes your Frenzy Charges on use to add additional repeats. Storm Lance: Throw an electrified Spear that lodges in the ground and periodically zaps nearby enemies with Lightning bolts. If the Spear is Detonated by another Skill, it immediately unleashes a volley of bolts and expires. Consumes a Frenzy Charge if possible to fire bolts more frequently for a shorter duration, automatically Detonate at the end of its duration, and create Shocked Ground on Detonation.

Tier-4 Spear Skill Gems (Requires Uncut Gem Lvl 7+)

Blood Hunt : Lunges at a target and skewers them. Hitting an enemy that has suffered Blood Loss will cause a blood explosion and Consume Bleeding. This skill cannot be Ancestrally Boosted.

: Lunges at a target and skewers them. Hitting an enemy that has suffered Blood Loss will cause a blood explosion and Consume Bleeding. This skill cannot be Ancestrally Boosted. Glacial Lance : Throw a single Piercing lance that leaves icy fragments in its wake. The fragments Chill nearby enemies. Consumes a Frenzy Charge if possible to cause the ice fragments created by the first Projectile to explode outwards after a short duration, peppering enemies with shrapnel.

: Throw a single Piercing lance that leaves icy fragments in its wake. The fragments Chill nearby enemies. Consumes a Frenzy Charge if possible to cause the ice fragments created by the first Projectile to explode outwards after a short duration, peppering enemies with shrapnel. Primal Strikes: Perform a Lightning-charged stab that can be chained into a combination of up to three attacks. The first two attacks conjure a charging Wildwood spirit if they Hit a Shocked enemy and refresh Shock duration. The third attack is a large swipe that inflicts Lightning Exposure and can Consume Shock to conjure a stampede of spirits.

Tier-5 Spear Skill Gems (Requires Uncut Gem Lvl 9+)

Thunderous Leap : Leap into the air and plunge your Spear into the ground at the target location, emitting a Lightning-charged shockwave. It can trigger any Path of Exile 2 Spear Skill that lodges a spear into the ground.

: Leap into the air and plunge your Spear into the ground at the target location, emitting a Lightning-charged shockwave. It can trigger any Path of Exile 2 Spear Skill that lodges a spear into the ground. Tame Beast : Conjure Azmeri wisps to engulf a Rare Beast for a duration, Hindering them. If you defeat the Beast while it is engulfed in wisps, it will be captured by this gem, transforming the gem to instead allow you to summon the Beast as a Reviving Companion.

: Conjure Azmeri wisps to engulf a Rare Beast for a duration, Hindering them. If you defeat the Beast while it is engulfed in wisps, it will be captured by this gem, transforming the gem to instead allow you to summon the Beast as a Reviving Companion. Bloodhound's Mark: Mark a target, making them suffer Heavy Stun build-up from Blood Loss. If they suffer enough Blood Loss while Marked, the Mark is consumed, and they will release an explosion of blood when killed or Heavy Stunned. The Mark duration doesn't tick while the Marked target suffers Blood Loss.

Tier-6 Spear Skill Gems (Requires Uncut Gem Lvl 11+)

Whirlwind Lance : Throw a Spear with enough force to kick up a Whirlwind where it lands, Slowing enemies and Blinding them in its area of effect. Entering the Whirlwind collapses it, dealing damage and causing Knockback. Consumes a Frenzy Charge if possible to create the Whirlwind with one more than its normal maximum number of stages.

: Throw a Spear with enough force to kick up a Whirlwind where it lands, Slowing enemies and Blinding them in its area of effect. Entering the Whirlwind collapses it, dealing damage and causing Knockback. Consumes a Frenzy Charge if possible to create the Whirlwind with one more than its normal maximum number of stages. Elemental Sundering: Plunge your Spear into the ground to emit a pulse that Consumes Freeze, Shock, and Ignite on a number of nearby enemies, Allies, and Corpses. The pulse itself deals no damage, but each Ailment Consumed causes an explosion of the corresponding elemental damage type.

Tier-7 Spear Skill Gems (Requires Uncut Gem Lvl 13+)

Wind Serpent's Frenzy : Consume all Frenzy Charges to perform a gigantic spear thrust that Knocks Back enemies. For each Frenzy Charge consumed, a Wind Serpent follows in the spear's wake. Each Serpent also damages and Knocks Back enemies, and knocking an Enemy into terrain or another larger Enemy will cause a shockwave.

: Consume all Frenzy Charges to perform a gigantic spear thrust that Knocks Back enemies. For each Frenzy Charge consumed, a Wind Serpent follows in the spear's wake. Each Serpent also damages and Knocks Back enemies, and knocking an Enemy into terrain or another larger Enemy will cause a shockwave. Spear of Solaris: Build Glory by Heavy Stunning enemies. When you have maximum Glory, you may call forth the Azmeri goddess Solaris, jumping backward and throwing your Spear in the air. On landing, the spear deals heavy damage in an area and calls a divine skybeam that pulses periodically and creates expanding Ignited Ground. Modifiers to the number of Projectiles fired do not apply to this skill.

Note that this does not include the Buff Gems you can get on the Huntress or pair up with Spear. To find these, check out our guide on all persistent Buff Gems in Path of Exile 2.

What's the best Spear build in Path of Exile 2?

In Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.0, the numbers on many of the Spear Skills feel a bit undertuned for how much setup they're supposed to require — especially in early stretches of the campaign. The Parry-Disengage combo sounds great in theory, but it's very hard to plan out when swarmed by monster packs. Instead, the following are the best Spear Skill build setups we know about that's good throughout the campaign:

Whirlwind + Twisters : Cast Whirlwind thrice to grow it to the third level, then cast Twisters from inside. Later on, you can add Barrage after the Whirlwind for even more Twisters.

: Cast Whirlwind thrice to grow it to the third level, then cast Twisters from inside. Later on, you can add Barrage after the Whirlwind for even more Twisters. Rake + Stomping Ground: If you want a one-button build that deals dependable damage, simply get Rake with your first Lvl 3 Uncut Gem and pair it up with the Stomping Ground Support Gem.

Check out our other guides on the game:

