Path of Exile 2 Terracotta Sentinels boss guide

The Terracotta Sentinels are the final boss for the second Path of Exile 2 Sanctum cycle. Players will encounter them while journeying towards the third and fourth ascendancy. As the name suggests, the Terracotta Sentinels come in multiple forms, whose attacks cover a large area, meant to drain a player's honor before entering the third cycle.

Readers are recommended to follow our full guide on Trials of Sekhemas to get a clearer idea of how Sanctum works. This article lists the basics of Terracotta Sentinel's boss fight, their attack patterns, and the best builds to defeat them easily.

Where to find the Terracotta Sentinels in Path of Exile 2?

The Terracotta Sentinels can be found at the end of the second cycle of the Sanctum Trial. This means that once players encounter the Earthbreaker boss on the first floor, they must go through an entire floor again, keep their honor saved, and face two Sentinels at the end.

Djinn Barya in Path of Exile 2 (Image via GGG)

The names of these Sentinels are: Hadi of the Flaming River and Rafiq of the Frozen Spring. Based on their names, it should be self-explanatory that these Sentinels dish out fire and ice attacks.

You can either run a level 65+ 3-trial Djinn Barya, or a Level 77+ 4-trial Djinn Barya to encounter this boss.

Terracotta Sentinels attack patterns in Path of Exile 2

During the boss fight, you should keep an eye on the attacks of two bosses simultaneously, and avoid them. For example, there will be times when both Hadi and Rafiq will launch attacks at the same time. Note that once a Sentinel dies in the fight, the other Sentinel will fully regenerate their health after some time. Hence, taking them out at the same time is important.

Here is a list of Hadi of the Flaming River's attacks:

Makes two fists and slams the ground, launching an AOE line fire attack in front.

Stomps the ground with his leg, launching three AOE fire lines in front.

Both the aforementioned attacks will be launched after a cue, identified by a brief red aura on top of Hadi. This indicates that the incoming attack cannot be dodged.

The pattern is the same when it is only Hadi who remains on the field.

Hadi's AOE attack in Path of Exile 2 (Image via GGG)

Here is a list of Rafiq of the Frozen Spring's attacks:

Launches his Staff and slams the ground for a circular AOE ice attack in front.

Swings his Staff to attack players in close range.

Slams the bottom of his Staff three times on the ground, and launches an AOE-wide ice attack that forms an X shape while covering the entire arena.

Rafiq's X-shaped AOE attack (Image via GGG)

As mentioned, every attack from the two bosses mentioned above will be launched simultaneously.

During the phase when only one Sentinel is alive, the other element will be shot from different corners of the arena, and the ground will have a lingering AOE elemental effect.

For example, if Rafiq of the Frozen Spring dies, the ground will have a chill AOE effect, and ice bolts will be shot from different corners of the arena.

Tips to fight the Terracotta Sentinel boss in Path of Exile 2

Having AOE ranged abilities is perfect for fighting the Terracotta Sentinels. The trick is to avoid the attacks and deal damage to both of them simultaneously. However, for melee builds such as Monk and Warrior, abilities such as Supercharge Slam and Falling Thunder are great AOE skills that can be recommended in the Terracotta Sentinel fight.

