Path of Exile 2 Twitch drops for Dawn of the Hunt (April 2025)

Grinding Gear Games is handing out a trifecta of free cosmetics to all Path of Exile 2 players as free Twitch drops. This is to celebrate the occasion of its first major patch release and its de facto first League (the PoE term for seasonal resets): Dawn of the Hunt.

Thematically, Dawn of the Hunt is all about its headliner Huntress class, as well as the Azmeri wild spirits as its titular League mechanic. Likewise, the cosmetics on offer via Path of Exile 2 Twitch drops for April 2025 are also themed after this.

All Path of Exile 2 Twitch drops in April 2025 (Dawn of the Hunt)

Starting from the week of April 4, 2025, the Path of Exile 2 Dawn of the Hunt Twitch campaign will run for two weeks. Here's the exclusive Twitch drops available during this period:

Week 1 (April 4, Friday - April 13, Sunday PDT): Azmeri Noble Deer Pet

Azmeri Noble Deer Pet (Image via GGG)

This cosmetic occupies the pet slot, and it will summon an Azmeri deer to your side.

Like all pets in Path of Exile 2, this is a cosmetic and not a functional companion. The runes etched on its body will glow when you are near checkpoints in-game.

Week 2 (April 14, Monday - April 20, Sunday PDT): Hunter's Trophy Back Attachment, Honour Guard Rhoa Mount

Week 2 Twitch drops (Image via GGG)

For the second week of this Twitch campaign, you get a two-fer bundle including a boar trophy mounted on your back (back attachment slot) and a Maraketh-themed Rhoa Guard armor, which goes on the brand-new mount cosmetic slot in Path of Exile 2.

To see the Rhoa in action, you'll need the Summon Rhoa Mount Skill.

To obtain these rewards, all you have to do is link your Path of Exile 2 account to Twitch and watch the game's streams for a cumulative duration of three hours each week. This doesn't need to be the same broadcast; you only need to spend three hours watching PoE 2 streams from the linked account.

Note that excess watch time from the first week won't roll over into progress for the second week's Twitch drops.

How to link your Twitch account to Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 Twitch connection page (Image via Sportskeeda || GGG)

To check whether your Path of Exile account is already connected to Twitch, log in through the website and go to the Twitch Connections page.

Successfully connected accounts will say, "Path of Exile account is currently connected to Twitch account." If it doesn't, go to Twitch under "Other Connections" and hit "Connect" and then authorize the link

Afterwards, you'll need to watch Path of Exile 2 through affiliated streams to earn progress towards Twitch drops. For a list of streams, check https://www.twitch.tv/directory/category/path-of-exile-2.

