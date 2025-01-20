Path of Exile 2 Xesht We That Are One (Breach) boss guide

Xesht is the pinnacle boss of the Breach mechanics in Path of Exile 2. Since pinnacle bosses are meant for the ultra-endgame, this enemy can be found at the end of the Breach, after farming the mechanic for hours. Accessing this boss fight will also require players to use an expensive currency, which can be purchased via trading in exchange for quite a hefty sum.

This article lists everything related to Xesht We That Are One boss from Breach, and how to defeat him in Path of Exile 2.

How to access the Xesht boss fight in Path of Exile 2?

Xesht We That Are One boss can be accessed via the Realmgate on the Atlas map, with the help of the Breachstone currency. These Breachstones can be acquired by collecting 300 Breach Splinters from different maps, or by purchasing them from other players.

Breachstone in Path of Exile 2 (Image via GGG)

One of these Breachstones must be put into the Realmgate, and six portals will open up. At the time of writing this article (January 2025), players have only one attempt at defeating Xesht. Getting killed in the fight will require you to obtain a Breachstone, and try again.

A great way to increase the chances of getting Breaches in maps is to use Precursor Tablets with "Grants Breach in surrounding maps" modifiers on the Lost Towers.

Readers can refer to our complete guide on the Breach mechanic.

Xesht attack patterns in Path of Exile 2

Once you enter the Xesht fight by following the process mentioned above, you must go through another Breach mechanic, leading you to the boss arena.

This Breach mechanic will put you in a countdown, so you must have a solid group-clearing build to extend the countdown by defeating hoards of enemies. The entire map will be a null void, and a breach will spread out like regular, forming a path for you to advance.

Path of Exile 2 Breach before Xesht (Image via GGG)

Follow the path, keep defeating the enemies, and you will encounter Xesht after some time.

Here, Xesht usually follows these attack patterns:

Summons a blue hand that slowly charges up the entire arena for an AOE Lightning damage. You can stand outside the arena to avoid it or roll towards the hand to evade.

Summons a white hand that shoots out multiple ice bolts. This can be avoided by heading to a distance from the white hand.

Summons a huge hand onto the air with the dialogue "We Watch, We Wait, We Dream." The moment he says "We Dream," the hand will slam the ground just after a visual cue. Your task is to avoid this hit at all costs. Try to dodge to the sides, as dodging on either your front or back might put you in danger of the hand's finger or wrist.

At 50% health, five hands will come out of the ground in series, dealing with AOE attacks. Your task is to dodge these hands.

Conjures a huge fire orb on top of him, which he will fire in front after an interval. Hence, when you see a fireball, dodge behind Xesht to avoid this attack.

Puts out one of his hands in a finger-flicking animation. This will track you until an attack is shot out. Hence, you can keep rotating around him, and dodge the attack. Xesht will sometimes perform this attack with his other attacks. During this time, you can dodge the finger-flick attack, just when he fires.

You will see two purple glows in front of Xesht. This attack works similarly to his finger-shooting attack. Only this time, he shoots with both his hands and does it three times. Follow a similar pattern to dodge the attacks.

Goes into the ground and chases you throughout the arena. Run for a while and try to keep a distance from him. After a while, he will launch an AOE attack in front of him, signifying the end of his attack.

A random combination of any two or three attacks simultaneously.

Frost bolts from white hand in Path of Exile 2 (Image via GGG)

There are four difficulties of Xesht that you can attempt. Defeating Xesht grants Breach points for the Atlas tree, which can enhance your drops from the Breach mechanics in maps.

Huge AOE hand damage in Path of Exile 2 (Image via GGG)

Note that Xesht will have his health pool increased with each difficulty tier. However, the drops in the loot pool will have a significant increase in the rate for rare items.

