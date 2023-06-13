Destiny 2 Solstice 2023 leaks: New weapons, armor sets, and more

Solstice is all set to arrive on the official servers of Destiny 2 in July 2023. Marking the second annual event this year, players can expect a lot of rewards this year, alongside new weapons, armor pieces, Ghost shells, and Sparrows. With the new model tied to event cards and challenges, everyone can expect a series of objectives in 2023 as well.

However, the following article lists some things readers might have missed. Some of them include leaks and data mines from reputed accounts, showcasing this year's upcoming Solstice weapons alongside 3D models of armor sets and other ornaments.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks subject to change with the release. Readers should take each speculation with a grain of salt.

New Rocker Launcher leak for Destiny 2 Solstice 2023

Based on leaks and data mines, a new Strand Rocket Launcher will be joining the ranks of existing Solstice weapons such as Something New Hand Cannon and Compass Rose Shotgun.

While the name of the Rocket Launcher remains unknown, the following list consists of all the perks that players can expect:

Shot Swap, Pugilist, Demolitionist, Field Prep, Auto-Loading Holster, Impulse Amplifier, Ensemble.

Cluster Bomb, Swashbuckler, Chain Reaction, Envious Assassin, One for All, Hatchling, and Adrenaline Juinkie.

The Origin Trait will remain the same as in previous years, which will be called "Dream Work." It will allow players to refill the magazine per assist or assisted kills. Players can expect to obtain the Rocket Launcher as a drop upon completing EAZ activities or focus from Eva Levante for random perk combinations.

New leaked armor pieces and ornaments for Destiny 2 Solstice 2023

Armor sets are one of the most essential rewards in a Solstice event. While most annual activities reward players with new exclusive Legendary weapons, the actual grind for Solstice is tied heavily to armor stats, their appearances, and more. The following post from @D2leaks shows the model of upcoming armor pieces for all three classes.

Other leaks showcase three new Ghost shells, possibly designed based on the three classes in the game.

Lastly, there seem to be three new Sparrows, one of which can be free to acquire from Eva Levante's shop. Destiny 2 Solstice is scheduled to arrive on July 18 at the usual weekly reset time.

