Runescape Necromancy leveling guide (1-120): combat overview, rituals, tips, and more

There are various combat styles in Runescape, and we will discuss Necromancy here. The highest level you can reach in the game using Necromancy combat skills is 120, which can take some grinding. This character is currently the most overpowered in the game, giving you the upper hand while leveling up. Several factors go into leveling Nercomancy, like Quests, Rituals, and Combat.

The leveling guide will do a step-by-step breakdown of how to quickly level up Necromancy in Runescape to unleash this combat style's full-fledged power.

Best Necromancy leveling guide in Runescape

Necromancy can reach up to level 120 (Image via Jagex)

Level 1-5: At the start of your leveling journey, complete the Necromancy! quest. This will not only provide a better grasp on the mechanics of this combat skill but also give you enough XP to reach Level 5. It will also provide you with knowledge regarding the lore.

Level 5-26: As soon as you reach Level 5, you will unlock a ritual called the Lesser communion. The ritual area in Runescape is located in the City of Um within the Underworld. You will get a tutorial on the ritual once you're in the ritual area, which will explain everything you will need to complete the ritual.

Completing the rituals will give you heaps of Necromancy XP. You must complete more rituals and add souls to your Well of Souls to unlock Talents, ultimately giving you more combat abilities. Do rituals until you reach Level 26.

You will also face disturbances while doing rituals; you can gain experience through them. The experience gained through disturbances scales up with the Necromancy level.

Level 26-27: This is the point where you will start doing Runescape Quests. As soon as you reach Level 26, start the Kili Row quest in the City of Um. Completing this Quest can be challenging but doable. Then, complete the Rune Mythos quest, the first Quest in the The First Necromancer quest series. Completing these Quests can help you reach Level 27 easily.

Level 27-90: These levels are where you must do the most grinding. Leveling from 27 to 90 requires you to do many ensouls, communion rituals, and clear disturbances; this will help you gather souls and experience. Also, go to the catacombs to fight creatures and collect their souls. Upgrade your Necromancy equipment to enhance your exp gain.

This part of the Necromancy leveling guide revolves around fighting Banshees and Ankou, as they can yield much XP. Each Banshee you slay can give you around 215 XP, while each Ankou can give you around 360 XP.

Do many greater rituals to acquire more souls and become stronger.

Level 90-120: The main form of XP in these levels will be disturbances during the rituals. Getting a Tome of Um 2 can increase the experience gained through disturbances by 6%. Soul attraction is the primary factor that affects the types of ritual disturbances you get; the higher the attraction value, the better the disturbances. To increase soul attraction, fill all empty glyph slots with alteration glyphs.

Best buffs to boost experience for Necromancy leveling in Runescape

You can level up Necromancy quite easily in the late game because of ritual disturbances (Image via Jagex)

Torstol incense sticks: Each potency level of this item provides a 0.5% increase in base XP gain. This gain increases every 10 minutes, giving a maximum of +2% to base XP gain.

Wise: When worn on an augmented item, it can give up to 4% more experience and up to a max 50,000 XP bonus daily.

Inspire Awe: The relic power of this item provides a gain of 2% in experiences to combat skills.

Tome of Um: The experience gained from completing ritual disturbances can be increased using a Tome of Um.

Here are some of the best Runescape creatures for Necromancy leveling

Creatures XP gain Bound Skeleton Up to 180K XP/H Abyssal savage Up to 900K XP/H Abyssal beast Up to 1.1m XP/H Armoured phantom Up to 1.4M XP/H

All of the creatures are completely AFK and can yield an astonishing amount of Runescape XP.

