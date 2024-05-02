Sea of Thieves 3.0.0 release notes (Season 12): Double Barrel Pistol, Harpoon Walking, and more

The release notes for Sea of Thieves 3.0.0 reveal many new things that have arrived with Season 12. These include new weapons like the Double Barrel Pistol, Scattershot, and Throwing Knives. With the latest update, the popular pirate adventure title is also now available on the PlayStation 5.

With the potential to significantly impact how pirates go about their swashbuckling business in Sea of Thieves, here are the 3.00 release notes for Season 12.

Sea of Thieves 3.0.0 release notes (Season 12)

The Season 12 Sea of Thieves 3.0.0 release notes are as follows:

LAUNCH ON PLAYSTATION 5

Microsoft Account Linking

All players will need to sign in with a Microsoft account to play Sea of Thieves. When launching the game, players will be guided through the account linking process.

Be warned, account linking is a permanent decision, as players are only able to associate a single Microsoft account with a single account for PlayStation™Network. Only use the Microsoft account on which you intend to carry over your progress to launch!

Experienced players from other platforms who joined during the PlayStation 5 Closed Beta will have their pirate and all associated progress seamlessly transferred and accessible for play. Be sure to use the correct Microsoft account, as the two accounts chosen to be associated cannot be changed later.

Player Names and Online IDs

Once a Microsoft account is linked for Sea of Thieves play, all players will be displayed using their Microsoft account gamertag.

Players on PlayStation 5 can utilize the Recent Players List feature, located within the Game Options menu, to view the Microsoft account and linked online IDs of players on PlayStation™Network they encounter, as well as directly view their profile.

Inviting Friends into a Crew

When setting up a crew, players can use the PlayStation 5 Game Base to invite existing PlayStation friends using ‘Invite to Game’.

Players are also able to use the new in-game friends list, which consolidates friends from the linked Microsoft account and the account for PlayStation™Network into a single location for seamless crew management.

Cross-Platform Play

Cross-platform play is enabled by default, ensuring that all new players joining High Seas will find their home on the waves with other players from all walks of life. Players on PlayStation 5, however, can choose to disable crossplay from Matchmaking Settings and only matchmake with others on PlayStation™Network.

Performance on PlayStation 5

Sea of Thieves on PlayStation 5 is optimized to run at 60 FPS in 4K resolution, ensuring complete parity with Xbox Series X players.

Players can access an additional Performance Mode from the game settings for supported TVs, allowing for 120Hz refresh rates at 1080p resolution.

HDR Setup on PlayStation 5

New players on PlayStation 5 using an HDR-supported screen should perform HDR calibration when playing for the first time. Navigate to ‘HDR Calibration’ in Game Settings to configure your experience.

DualSense™ Wireless Controller Support

Hungry for haptic feedback? The DualSense™ wireless controller enhances the experience of movement and interactions with the world.

Adaptive triggers leveraging the unique qualities of the controller heighten the gunplay experience, allowing players to feel every bullet they fire.

When a headset isn’t connected, the controller’s built-in microphone will serve as the default device for communication, granting all players access to in-game voice chat.

Voice Chat Notifications

When using in-game voice chat with crewmates or other players you meet in the world, the names of the broadcasting players will be shown within the HUD in a new indicator.

Player Moderation

Players now have access to the Player Blocking tool in the game’s settings. This allows a player to be blocked, resulting in them being restricted from communicating with you using in-game voice chat.

The Player Blocking tool also allows for easy management of your Blocked Players list.

THE WAR CHEST

New weapons waiting to be mastered and tools to take your tactics to the next level! Try your luck with fresh loadouts and feel the rush while riding the zip lines. To learn more about this new Season’s headline features, head over to our dedicated Season 12 page.

Throwing Knives

These new weapons in the pirate armory come as a set of five, which are wielded one at a time when equipped and can be restocked from any Ammo Chest.

Wielding a throwing knife allows players to stab enemies with a quick melee attack or charge for a devastating downward strike.

Throwing a knife allows for a high-damage ranged attack. If a thrown knife misses its target, it becomes lodged in the environment and can be recovered to replenish stock. But be aware that another player can also retrieve your knife and use it against you!

Double Barrel Pistol

This new fast-firing weapon holds six bullets and can be fired twice before needing to be reloaded, or both barrels can be fired together by charging the shot.

Shots fired from the Double Barrel Pistol have reduced range and damage compared to the standard pistol, but compensate with a faster firing speed.

Scattershot

This new type of cannonball can be found in storage barrels across the seas, providing players with an effective short-range option for devastating enemy ships in combat.

Scattershot breaks apart when fired, sending four smaller projectiles in an outward spread. These have a lower trajectory than standard cannonballs, making scattershot a shorter-range option.

Each projectile deals light damage to the impact area, increasing if existing damage areas are hit repeatedly. Ship interaction points such as the wheel, mast, and capstan can also be damaged by the blast, and players caught in the spread will receive light damage without knockback.

Bone Caller

This mystical throwable item possesses the power to summon a loyal skeleton crew who will attack nearby enemies. After a time, these skeletons will expire in a cloud of bones.

Bone Callers can also be fired from a cannon, giving players the ability to send a targeted package of disruption to rival ships at sea.

Bone Callers can be recovered from crates left behind by defeated Skeleton Fleets, or found in barrels at Skeleton Forts.

Horn of Fair Winds

This Siren shell is a treasure artifact that harnesses the power of the wind and is discoverable in shipwrecks and other locations throughout the Sunken Kingdom.

Crews can use it to get ahead by filling their sails to full billow, giving a boost to a Rowboat or propelling themselves through the water.

Players can also harness the Horn’s powerful effects to knock back enemies, cushion a potentially fatal fall, or even extinguish a blazing ship.

Harpoon Tightropes

Players firing a harpoon line into a rock, beach, tree or even another ship can now climb onto the line and perform a tightrope walk, maintaining their balance as they go.

Stepping onto a steeply descending harpoon line will allow players to slide effortlessly, even with treasure on their backs!

Island Ziplines

Navigation has been further improved with the addition of ziplines to a range of islands across the Sea of Thieves. Seek out these permanent new structures to experiment with speedier traversal!

Updated Weapon Pose Emotes

With the introduction of the Double Barrel Pistol and throwing knives, previously released Weapon Pose Emotes have been updated to support the new weapon types.

SEASON 12

Another Season means 100 new Renown levels to climb and rewards to snag – and an optional Plunder Pass adding even more! Read on for more on this plus details of other improvements landing with this Season’s launch, on top of those already applied in last week’s update...

Season 12 Rewards and Plunder Pass

Progressing through the 100 levels of Renown in Season 12 will reward players with Famous Pirate and Famed Buccaneer cosmetics alongside other time-limited Seasonal specials. Head to the Seasons profile page to browse the new rewards and check your pirate’s progress!

Pick up the latest Plunder Pass to gain access to a plethora of additional unlockable cosmetics from the Gorgon set, including a full ship set and two-stage Stone Curse, all available to earn by raising Renown. Purchase a Pass in-game through the Pirate Log or Pirate Emporium, or via the Pirate Emporium webpage, Microsoft Store, PlayStation™Store or Steam Item Store.

Season 12 Emissary Ledger Rewards

This Season, the Guild Emissary Ledgers offer the Ocean of Siren Song Painting, Mysterious Siren Carving Ornament, and Guild of Fearsome Depths Title to Guilds who represent them well and perform proudly in the Ledgers.

While Emissary Ledgers will continue to refresh each month and celebrate our most prolific pirates, the delivery of fresh cosmetics into the Ledgers’ topmost tiers is paused from this Season onwards. For the vast majority of players though, the Ledgers still hold a treasure trove of locked rewards ready to earn by competing against other Emissaries. Log in and track your performance on the Emissary Ledgers page!

PIRATE EMPORIUM

New Items – Now in Stock!

Checkmate Ship Collection

Checkmate Weapon Bundle

Checkmate Clothing Bundle

Checkmate Ship’s Crest

Crimson Crypt, Lodestar, and Dark Warsmith Throwing Knives

Great Grey, Tawny, Snowy, Barn, and Black Banded Owl pets

Scrappy Weapon Pose Emote

Sting Tide Ship Collection (returning from Season Nine Plunder Pass)

Sting Tide Costume Set (returning from Season Nine Plunder Pass)

Sting Tide Lantern

Paradise Garden Pistol (free!)

Additions to the Classics Range

The Classics range has been expanded to include a range of costumes, weapons, and equipment from older sets, now permanently reduced in price.

Cosmetic sets such as Shining Pegasus, Ruby Splashtail, and Sea of Sands are among those that now have more than just ship liveries represented in the Classics range.

EVENTS

PlayStation 5 Launch Celebration

To celebrate the official launch of Sea of Thieves on PlayStation 5, all pirates who log in during Season 12 on any platform will receive a commemorative gift in the form of the New Dawn Sails.

FIXED ISSUES

Gameplay

Open Crew matchmaking has been re-enabled as an option when starting a Sea of Thieves session, allowing players to form a crew with other random players from all platforms.

Players are no longer able to use a Quest Map while traveling through the air to modify their trajectory.

User Interface

After a lobby is filled with players from different platforms, the platform icons shown next to players upon setting sail should no longer display a default image.

