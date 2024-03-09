The Skull and Bones Hungry Mermaids side quest can be accessed as soon as you reach the Necropolis section of the game. Once in this region, a cutscene will begin with a merchant, who will inform you of his smuggled goods being confiscated by the DMC, and it is up to you to recover whatever items you can acquire.

Read on to learn more about the Skull and Bones Hungry Mermaids quest and its potential rewards.

Full Skull and Bones Hungry Mermaids walkthrough

The Treasure Map (Image via YouTube/Antilipsi_)

The Skull and Bones Hungry Mermaids side quest begins at the Necropolis Outpost, present southward of the Telok Penjarah. As a prerequisite, ensure you have enough Inventory space for at least one Treasure Map.

Make your way to the Overseas Smuggler and follow the sequence of steps below to begin the quest:

Talk to the Overseas Smuggler to begin the quest after he hands over a Treasure Map.

Players will now be tasked with delivering a total of 20 Batik to the location marked on the world map.

to the location marked on the world map. To grab the requisite amount of Batik, refer to the in-game Codex to track down the item. Alternatively, players can also purchase the item outright from certain Settlements or by looting Fara Ships instead. Make sure to take the necessary precautions before heading into battle against these ships.

Grab your 20 Batik, and make your way to the Kelelawar Chamber as indicated within the Treasure Map.

as indicated within the Treasure Map. Enter the camp, and make your way left to the Ruins to find a marked spot.

Interact with the spot to bury the Batik.

Doing this will automatically complete the mission, and you can progress through the other sections of the game.

What are the rewards offered by the Skull and Bones Hungry Mermaids side quest?

The following in-game items will be rewarded after you complete the Hungry Mermaids quest:

A set of clothing : Purely cosmetic in its appearance and usage.

: Purely cosmetic in its appearance and usage. 1500 Silver : In-game currency used to purchase items. It is not the same as Pieces of Eight, which are used to purchase Black Market goods.

: In-game currency used to purchase items. It is not the same as Pieces of Eight, which are used to purchase Black Market goods. A set amount of Infamy: Completing this particular side quest will reward players with a set amount of Infamy, which can be used to strengthen your character and gain notoriety within the seas. Infamy is used to unlock the missions in the game progressively.

Skull and Bones is an open-world, action-adventure title from developer Ubisoft Singapore. Players take control of a custom-generated pirate as they sail the high seas during the Golden Age of Piracy in the 17th Century. This tactical naval warfare title was released on February 16, 2024, for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5, marketed as a “AAAA” game.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Skull and Bones updates.