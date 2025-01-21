Tarisland Chinese New Year event schedule and rewards, explored

Tarisland will be celebrating the Chinese New Year with the Year of the Snake Spring Festival event. It will feature traditional Chinese New Year festivities, including themed costumes, activities, and limited-time rewards. During it, you will have to earn Snake Coins and exchange them to get the new event rewards.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Chinese New Year Event's schedule and rewards in Tarisland.

What to expect from the Tarisland Chinese New Year event

You can earn Chinese New Year-themed items during the event (Image via Tencent Games)

Event schedule:

January 24 : Event begins. Head to Fort Grenny to join the celebration.

: Event begins. Head to Fort Grenny to join the celebration. January 24 to February 6 : Participate in daily battles and quests to earn rewards and Snake Coins.

: Participate in daily battles and quests to earn rewards and Snake Coins. January 28 - February 1: Log-in rewards available for the New Year Raid compensation.

Event location: Scardino Icefield, Fort Grenny

Event features:

Chinese New Year Themed Costumes

Auspicious Tomato and Dish Up pendants will be available for free during the event.

Fight New Year Snow Apes

On Skyfire Plaza, New Year Snow Apes will spawn. Use firecrackers and sparklers to battle them and earn rewards.

and to battle them and earn rewards. Defeat the Snow Apes before they flee to earn Snake Coins and additional rewards.

and additional rewards. This activity can be completed once per day. Keep an eye on server announcements for when the “Firecracker Battle” begins.

Snake Coins collection and exchange

Collect Snake Coins through battles and various activities like fishing.

through battles and various activities like fishing. Exchange Snake Coins for rewards at the New Year Merchant.

Available exchanges include magical items like:

Compass : Helps find scattered Snake Coins across the Scardino Icefield.

: Helps find scattered Snake Coins across the Scardino Icefield. Printing Technique: Allows duplication of items.

New Year Merchant's Goods

The New Year Merchant offers items such as:

Dark Powder

Papermaking materials

Compass

Printing Techniques

These items can be obtained by fishing or collecting resources in the Scardino Icefield.

Log-in rewards (January 28 to February 1)

Log in between January 28 and February 1 to receive Emblem Chests, Star Spirits, and Silver Coin Chests as part of the New Year Raid compensation.

New Year-themed outfits & mounts

Youth Dance themed outfit and mount are available during the event.

themed outfit and mount are available during the event. The mount is inspired by traditional Chinese folk art and features elegant red and golden armor.

How to participate in the new Tarisland Chinese New Year event

Here's how to take part in the event (Image via Tencent Games)

Let's take a look at the simple steps to participate in Tarisland's Chinese New Year event, Year of the Snake Spring Festival:

Open the game and navigate to the Event tab. Select the Chinese New Year Event to access the celebration activities. Head to Fort Grenny on January 24. Engage in Firecracker Battles and other activities to earn rewards and collect Snake Coins.

Join the Year of the Snake event to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Tarisland.

