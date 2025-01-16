The First Descendant 1.2.4 patch notes: Weapon Core, Ines release, new dungeon type, and more

The First Descendant update 1.2.4 will go live on January 16 (10 am PST), and the patch notes have been released early so you can get an idea of what's new. Other than a handful of balance changes, this is the much-awaited second update of The First Descendant Season 2 (Void Chaser), introducing the new playable character Ines, a brand-new dungeon type, and more.

Keep reading to find out all the changes, big and small, as detailed in the official patch notes for The First Descendant update 1.2.4.

The First Descendant patch 1.2.4: New Weapon Core system for Ultimate Weapons, explained

The First Descendant just made Ultimate Weapons much better (Image via Nexon)

To access the Ultimate Weapon Core system in The First Descendant, reach Mastery Rank 18, complete Sub Quest <Disseminating Response Policy to the Void Anomalies>, and proceed through NPC Deslin. One Lv. 100 Ultimate Weapon and one Core Binder are required to unlock a core.

Trending

When you unlock a Core using the correct weapon and Core Binder that meets the conditions, five Core Slots will be unlocked. Each slot has an assigned core type. The assigned type unlocked depends on the weapon used, and you may have several of the same type.

You can equip Core items assigned by the Core slot type, and it also determines the type of option. Weapons with unlocked Cores cannot be dismantled or sold.

Options list by Core Type

Firepower Augmentation: Firearm ATK (Explosive ATK for Launcher), extra Firearm ATK for Attacks on Colossus

Firearm ATK (Explosive ATK for Launcher), extra Firearm ATK for Attacks on Colossus Hit Augmentation: Weak Point Damage, Firearm Critical Hit Rate, Firearm Critical Hit Damage

Weak Point Damage, Firearm Critical Hit Rate, Firearm Critical Hit Damage Attribute Augmentation: Fire ATK, Chill ATK, Electric ATK, Toxic ATK

Fire ATK, Chill ATK, Electric ATK, Toxic ATK Tactical Augmentation: Attribute Status Effect Trigger Rate, Rounds per Magazine, Fire Rate, Reload Time Modifier, Beam Rifle Charging Speed (available for Beam Rifles only)

Attribute Status Effect Trigger Rate, Rounds per Magazine, Fire Rate, Reload Time Modifier, Beam Rifle Charging Speed (available for Beam Rifles only) Precision Augmentation: Recoil, Hip Fire Accuracy, Weapon Change Speed, Sprint Speed, Grappling Hook Charge Time Increase Rate, Aimed Shot Accuracy

Recoil, Hip Fire Accuracy, Weapon Change Speed, Sprint Speed, Grappling Hook Charge Time Increase Rate, Aimed Shot Accuracy Special Augmentation: Extra Firearm ATK when attacking Legion of Darkness, Extra Firearm ATK when attacking Order of Truth, Extra Firearm ATK when attacking Legion of Immortality

Extra Firearm ATK when attacking Legion of Darkness, Extra Firearm ATK when attacking Order of Truth, Extra Firearm ATK when attacking Legion of Immortality Free Augmentation: Can equip any Core item without limit. The option is determined by the type of equipped Core item.

Equip Core

You can equip Core items to weapons that had their Cores unlocked.

When you equip a Core item, the option is determined according to the Core type.

Core items have Tiers. They are marked in Roman numerals (e.g., I, II, III, etc.), and the higher the tier, the better effect values they have.

Each option has a set value range according to the Core item's tier, and the value is given within the range.

You may also overwrite a Core item already equipped to a slot with another Core item. However, this process requires a "Core Particle Disruptor."

When overwriting a Core item, you may choose from the existing effects and changes effects. If you do not like the new effect, choose to keep the existing one.

However, the Core item and Core Particle Disruptor will still be consumed even if you decide to keep the existing effect.

Where to obtain materials

Core Binder, an item required for Core Unlock, can be crafted through Research after collecting Void Abyss Metal Fragments from Void Intercept Battle (Void Abyss) and Infiltration Operation 400%.

\Core Particle Disruptor, an item required for Core replacement, can also be crafted through Research after collecting Void Abyss Metal Fragments.

Core items can be acquired from Void Erosion Purge. Core items with higher tiers can be found from higher difficulties.

Quests

When you reach Mastery Rank 18, you can see the Sub Quest <Disseminating Response Policy to the Void Anomalies>. You may proceed to Core Unlock by talking to NPC Deslin after completing the quest received from the Descendant Instructor.

Everything new in The First Descendant patch 1.2.4 (release notes)

Ines is the new class to try out (Image via Nexon)

New Descendant: Ines

- Passive: Plasma Oscillation

ㄴThe higher the Max MP, the greater Skill Critical Hit Rate increase.

ㄴCritical Hits on enemies in Conductor state cause Dark Current, dealing chain damages to nearby enemies.

ㄴInflict Conductor Status Effect to enemies hit by the skill and deal additional damages to enemies that are already in Conductor state.

- Active 1: Chain Lightning

ㄴCast a jumping Lightning that affects multiple enemies to deal damage. When there is a single enemy, the Lightning jumps between the enemy and Ines repeatedly to deal damage.

- Active 2: Lightning Conductor

ㄴInflict damage through Current Coils to nearby enemies and generate Current Coils to all enemies in conductor state to deal damage.

- Active 3: Discharge

ㄴThis skill gathers Electricity and discharges forward with a great force. The damage increases as you charge the skill (by holding the button), and when the button is released at the peak, it deals the most damage.

- Active 4: Snare Hunter

ㄴ It throws Plasma Acceleration Coil forward to cast a Thunder Snare where it lands.

ㄴThunder Snare deals damage to the nearby area at regular intervals. It also generates Current Coils covering a broader area at longer intervals to deal damage.

ㄴInes enters a Short Circuit state when using the skill. Short Circuit state fixes Dark Current damage at maximum and increases Movement Speed.

Skill Module

- Skill Module 1: Plasma Ball

ㄴUnlike the existing passive skill "Plasma Oscillation," it does not boost Skill Critical Hit Rate but generates Plasma Ball that defends incoming attacks from enemies for a better stability.

ㄴThe durability of Plasma Ball increases in relation to the Max MP.

ㄴ It additionally allows the character hits enemies that have conductors with a skill to deal Dark Current even without Critical Hit.

ㄴInflict Conductor Status Effect to enemies hit by the skill and deal additional damages to enemies that are already in Conductor state.

ㄴYou can acquire it from Kingston: Slumber Valley Hard difficulty, Obstructer Hard difficulty, and Combine Module.

- Skill Module 2: Time of the Hunting Hounds

ㄴActive 1: Floating Lightning: Unlike Chain Lightning, it hits a small number of enemies but changes to stacking skill with a reduced Cooldown.

ㄴActive 3 Snare Acrobatics: Gather lightning in both hands and charge forward with force. Deal damage to all targets in the path of the charge and cause a powerful explosion at the end of the path to deal damage to nearby targets. Unlike the existing Discharge Skill, its Damage, Move Distance, and Explosion Range at the final point increase with the charging stack.

- You can acquire it from Hagios: The Haven (Hard Difficulty), Frost Walker (Hard Difficulty), and Module Combine.

New Dungeon: Void Erosion Purge

- Added Void Erosion Purge, a new dungeon content that allows you to challenge increasingly more difficult Difficulty.

Unlock requirements

- Reach Mastery Rank 18, talk to the NPC Descendant Instructor, and complete the quest <Disseminating Response Policy to the Void Anomalies> to unlock.

Entry method

- The Void Erosion Purge can be accessed via the Infiltration Operations Terminal or the Void Erosion icon on the World Map.

Content play guide

- There are a total of 20 stages in Void Erosion Purge.

- Players start at stage 1 and the rest of the stages are locked.

- After starting the Erosion Purge, you'll need to defeat Vulgus legions to fill the target gauge. Once the gauge is full, the final Named Boss will appear. Defeat the boss to complete the Void Erosion Purge.

- Complete Erosion Purge to lock the next stage.

Determination of outcome

- Erosion Purge Complete: If you complete the mission in the target time of 10 minutes, you will receive the rewards and unlock the next stage.

- Mission Complete: If you complete the mission but exceed the target time of 10 minutes, you will receive the rewards, but the next stage won't be unlocked.

- Mission Failed: If you fail to complete the mission and exceed all 15 minutes of playtime, you will not receive the rewards, and the next stage won't be unlocked.

Public Matchmaking

- Stage 1, 5, 9, 13, and 17 allow you to use matchmaking <Start Public Operation>.

- All the other stages allow <Start Private Operation> only.

Reward Info

- Core items can be acquired as loot from defeated monsters in each stage or Mission Completion Rewards of each stage.

Miscellaneous

- When a Descendant is killed, the target time is reduced by 24 seconds. Frequent deaths may make unlocking the next stage more difficult.

- Arche Obstruction (Attribute Barrier), a new Elite effect by legion appears in Void Erosion Purge.

- Arche Obstruction (Attribute Barrier) reduces damage from the same Attribute by 81%.

ㄴLegion of Darkness - Arche Obstruction (Fire)

ㄴLegion of Immortality - Arche Obstruction (Electric)

ㄴLegion of Truth - Arche Obstruction (Toxic)

- You may see the information of the Vulgus legion and their elite effects at the Void Erosion Purge Stage selection screen.

- Stage 4, 8, 12, 16, and 20 spawns Elites that have crowd control abilities, requiring a high level of battle concentration from players.

Void Abyss Fight: Defiler

- The Colossus in the Void Intercept Battle (Abyss) has been changed to "Defiler."

- To intercept "Defiler," you must reach "Mastery Rank 18" and clear the "The Most Powerful Colossus" quest.

Features of Defiler

- The Defiler is a Toxic-attributed Colossus.

- It creates Abyss Symbiont to strengthen itself

- Abyss Symbiont is susceptible to Electrocution effects.

- When it enters the "Void Reflux mode," it charges in like a bull.

- Rather than normal attacks, use “Electric,” the attribute that the “Defiler” is vulnerable to.

Change of ETA-0 Intercept Battle Rewards

- The rewards of Void Abyss Intercept Battle exchangeable at ETA-0 have been changed.

- Added Defiler-themed Skin and Back Attachment rewards.

- You may continue to exchange rewards, such as the skin "Flame Keeper" and the Colotoys "Infernal Walker," even after the updates.

- You can exchange Defiler Concept Reward with "Quality Certified ETA Exchange Vouchers" that can be acquired by defeating Infernal Walkers.

Void Abyss Rotation

- The Abyssal Colossus will be featured in rotation during updates throughout the same season.

- When the Abyssal Colossus is changed, additional rewards will be added to the ETA-0 Intercept Battle, and all rewards applied to the Colossus during the same season will remain unchanged.

- The "Quality Certified ETA Voucher" acquired within the same season will also remain valid.

- Both the ETA-0 Intercept Battle rewards and the "Quality Certified ETA Voucher" will reset in the next season.

ㄴ Please note that the current Infernal Walker and Defiler rewards, as well as the "Quality Certified ETA Voucher" obtained during this season, will reset with the March update.

Special Operation changes

- The map of the available Special Operation Hard Difficulty has been changed.

ㄴResource Defense - Fortress → Echo Swamp

ㄴMine Blockade - White-night Gulch → The Sterile Land

- Difficulty and rewards have been changed.

ㄴThe difficulty was increased with a more number of spawning Elites and increased rewards and EXP.

ㄴFixed to continuously spawn Elite Monsters that were previously spawned at the beginning of the wave at fixed intervals.

ㄴAdded "Supersaturated Solution," an Advanced Shape Stabilizer research material, to the loot list of monsters from Hard Difficulty Special Operations.

Added Support Request Bulletin

- Added Support Requests Bulletin.

ㄴYou can check the Support Requests List through NPC Eckert in Albion.

ㄴMission applications will be restricted depending on your progress.

- Changed Support Request expiry from 60 sec to 120 sec.

Added Advanced Shape Stabilizer Research Request

- Added Advanced Shape Stabilizer Form 1-8 Research Request to NPC Anais.

ㄴYou can acquire "Supersaturated Solution," the new material for Advanced Shape Stabilizer Research from monster loots of Hard Difficulty Special Operations.

General changes

(1) Void Vessel

- Hard Difficulty does not yield Keelan's Blueprint, codes, or materials (Refined Void Essence).

ㄴ If Void Vessel Hard Difficulty is set at Target Reward, the gauge will not be accumulated any further.

ㄴ In the case of items that can no longer be obtained, the ‘Target Reward’ will inform you that 'It is an item that can no longer be obtained from the relevant content', so please refer to it and reset the ‘Target Reward’.

- Added Intact Data Vault to the Container Reward that has Keelan's Blueprint from Normal Difficulty.

- The number of Refined Void Essence found in Broken Materials Storage Box from Normal Difficulty has been increased.

(2) ETA-0

- Added "Sigvore's Proof" blueprint to the items list available at ETA-0.

- ETA-0 spawn time has been changed.

ㄴPreviously: 23:00 Thursday - 23:00 Sunday PST

ㄴChanged: 23:00 Thursday - 23:00 Monday PST

(3) Added Limited Weapons Shop

- Added the Limited Weapons Shop where you can purchase Ultimate Weapons' blueprints that were previously available only from Battle Pass.

- Limited Weapons Shop can be accessed through NPC Deslin in Albion.

- In this update, blueprints for Sigvore's Proof will be available for purchase, and Ultimate Weapon blueprints for each Battle Pass season will be added every 6 months.

- Weapon blueprints will be available for purchase with Support Coins, which are earned by completing matches in Infiltration Operations through Other Infiltration Support.

ㄴ Normal: Earn 2 Support Coins, Hard: Earn 5 Support Coins

(4) Invasion

- Increased the magazine capacity of the Inversion Energy Emitter in Invasion: Order of Truth from 6 to 8 rounds.

(5) Descendants

- Readjusted the skill performance of some Descendants.

(6) Reactors

- Added the Electric X Tech Reactor condition to the Reactor Difficulty Reward (Rotation Reward).

- Changed the Attribute type X Arche of Reactors that are fixed drops in some Battlefields on Hard difficulty.

(7) UI&UX

- Added copy/paste module loadout features.

ㄴYou can copy module settings of a specific loadout slot and paste them to another loadout slot.

ㄴYou can only copy to loadout slots of the same Descendant and weapon.

- Bundles that include common skins now immediately show the information of Descendants that can use the skins in the Details window.

- Added date information to the icons of boost items in the Consumable Inventory to make it easier to check the boost effect duration.

- Fixed the acquisition window to show the number of items obtained when more than 1 item is obtained from research.

- Improved the Social menu to display the last login time of friends who are offline.

- Reduced the cooldown of the Fellow's Auto-Dismantle Items ability based on the Fellow's level.

ㄴFixed the cooldown of Auto-Dismantle Items to change based on the level.

- Changed the placement and operation of the notification UI for the Fellow's Auto-Disassemble Items ability.

ㄴPrevious: Right side of the radar → Changed: Above the Sub Attack button in HUD

ㄴThe UI will not be displayed in areas where the Auto-Dismantle Items ability is disabled, such as Albion and the Laboratory.

(8) Balance: Intercept Battles

- The Obstructer and Frost Walker Intercept Battles can now be entered alone when there are no matched players.

- Improved the Obstructer and Frost Walker Intercept Battles to allow Private interceptions.

- Changed Obstructer and Frost Walker as below.

- Adjusted the movement of the guided projectiles fired by Executioner, Pyromaniac, and Obstructer so that they are less likely to follow the Descendant.

(9) Miscellaneous

- Fixed the alignment of rewards to remain the same before and after the Infiltration Support setting in Infiltration Operations.

- Improved sounds associated with the basic movement of all Descendants to be more varied for different clothing and floor materials.

- Preview Skin in the Customize screen can now be turned off.

- Added information about Target Reward to the guide for the Access Info.

- Added information about Special Operations to the guide displayed when Hard Difficulty is unlocked.

- Changed the maximum number of Quantum Incubators you can have to 100 million.

- Added 'Sort by: Expiration Date' to the Mailbox.

- Added an option that hides the weapons on the back.

ㄴThis can be set in ESC menu → Options → Screen → Display Settings.

- Added Preview Screenshots of Cinematics to the Graphics options.

- Failing an Infiltration Operation/Special Operation now generates a Recommended Stats Guide pop-up.

- You can now press the [Go to Web Help] button in the ESC menu to navigate to The First Descendant Web Game Guide page.

- Changed the placements of explosives (Gas Tanks/Vulgus bombs) in the field to better utilize them.

- Fixed maps to reduce the frequency of Fellow teleportation in the field.

- Fixed an issue where touching traps in Infiltration Operations and the Void Vessel did not cause damage.

- Fixed the upper HUD to display information that the occupation speed increases based on the number of Descendants within the occupation range in Occupation missions.

- Fixed structures that were not destroyed on the outskirts of the Intercept Battle maps to be destroyed by the attacks of Intercept Battle bosses.

- Changed the Sphere mechanic of Commander monsters in some content to the Extermination mechanic.

ㄴDesignated Explosive No.2: Agna Desert - Heavy Equipment Entry Path Mission (Normal/Hard)

ㄴAgonia: Fortress - Frozen Valley Void Fusion Reactor (Normal/Hard), White-Night Gulch - Kuiper Mine Blockade (Normal/Hard)

ㄴBhegze: Hagios - The Haven (Infiltration Operation 400%)

ㄴTistruin: Agna Desert - The Storage Outpost (Normal/Hard)

ㄴGreg: Fortress - Heart of the Fortress (Normal/Hard), Fortress - Albion Resource Defense (Normal)

ㄴNarzas: Vespers - The Shelter (400% Infiltration Operation), Echo Swamp - Albion Resource Defense (Normal), White-night Gulch - Kuiper Mine Blockade (Normal)

- Changed the Sphere Immunity mechanic of Commander monsters in some content to the Sphere mechanic.

ㄴGinette: Echo Swamp - Muskeg Swamp Void Fusion Reactor (Normal/Hard), Hagios - The Corrupted Zone Outpost (Normal/Hard)

ㄴNeckbet: Echo Swamp - Derelict Covert Void Fusion Reactor (Normal/Hard), Echo Swamp - Seed Vault (400% Infiltration Operation)

ㄴNazeistra: White-night Gulch - Eye of Truth Mission (Normal/Hard), Echo Swamp - Albion Resource Defense (Normal), White-night Gulch - Kuiper Mine Blockade (Normal/Hard)

ㄴVrignid: White-night Gulch - Hatchery Void Fusion Reactor (Normal/Hard), Echo Swamp - Albion Resource Defense (Normal), White-night Gulch - Kuiper Mine Blockade (Hard)

ㄴGoroth: Fortress - Quarantine Zone (Normal/Hard/400% Infiltration Operations), Fortress - Heart of the Fortress (400% Infiltration Operation), Fortress - Defense Line Outpost (Normal/Hard), Kingston - Albion Resource Defense (Normal/Hard), Fortress - Albion Resource Defense (Normal/Hard)

ㄴVerves: Bunny Descendant Story Dungeon

- The attack power of The Legion of Darkness elite, "Living Artillery” has been reduced.

- Updated the banners for Hailey's Black Thorn Bundle and Bunny's Emergency Dispatch Bundle to better display their content information.

- Fixed the purchase window to display description text when clicking the [Premium Upgrade] or [Premium Upgrade + Season Level 25] button in the Battle Pass.

(10) Optimization

- Memory usage across all content has been optimized.

Bug Fixes

(1) Content

- Fixed an issue where the excavator spawning by Gluttony would stop when the part was destroyed.

- Fixed the incorrectly linked ETA Exchange Award text.

ㄴIntercept Battle Rewards → Infiltration Operation

ㄴInfiltration Operation → Exchange Supplies

ㄴExchange Supplies → Intercept Battle Rewards

- Inversion Reinforcement

ㄴFixed the 'Void Resistance' effect information window not displaying effect names.

ㄴ We found that Arche Boost was triggering 'when 5 or more enemies are hit' instead of the trigger condition listed in the information window (when 5 or more enemies are hit with the skill), so the condition has been relaxed to match the current state and we've revised the text in the information window.

- Fixed an issue where teleporting occurred twice before starting the battle against Named monsters during Infiltration Operations/Invasion.

ㄴ400% Infiltration Operation - White-night Gulch: Mystery's End

ㄴInvasion - Fortress: Quarantine Zone

ㄴInvasion - Kingston: Magister Lab

(2) Descendants

- Fixed an issue where, after equipping Sharen's 'Overcharged Edge' module, the skill would operate unintentionally upon using the skill when her Shield is at 0%.

- Fixed an issue where Valby would deal abnormally excessive damage when passing through a Colossus after using the skill ‘Tidal Wave’.

- Fixed an issue where the Inspiration Gauge's maximum value was applied differently from the skill description window when Luna equipped the ‘Nimble Footsteps’ module.

(3) Weapons & Modules

- Fixed the Module Additional Settings so that notifications are not displayed for weapons for which the module socket type can no longer be changed.

(4) UI&UX

- Selected Reward can no longer be changed during matchmaking for Hard Infiltration Operations.

(5) Miscellaneous

- Fixed an issue where certain skills allowed to leave the waiting area during the countdown after entering an Intercept Battle.

- Fixed an issue where the screen remained zoomed in if you died or spawned while zoomed in.

- Fixed an issue where ammunition would be additionally filled after the mission start countdown in Normal/Hard Infiltration Operations (except 400%).

- Fixed an issue where monsters would appear late during the 400% Infiltration Operation in the Magister Lab(Kingston).

- Fixed an issue where Descendants could get stuck on doors placed in Void Vessel passageways and were unable to progress.

- Fixed an issue where the 4-set effect of external component Annihilation was applied abnormally.

ㄴFixed the bug of ATK increasing continuously from the time of equipping the external component, and now ATK increases normally in proportion to HP.

- Fixed an issue where the Mission Details pop-ups for Hard Infiltration Operations and Special Operations displayed incorrect information about rewards and Enhanced Vulgus special effects.

Note that a new event with a special resource called '2025 Tokens' has also been unlocked. Stay tuned for more updates on The First Descendant guides on Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback