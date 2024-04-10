The Medieval MMO Chivalry 2 is up for free via Amazon Prime Gaming

Amazon Prime Gaming has released its latest April 2024 lineup, which includes 12 free games. This month’s list offers a great selection of video games, such as the highly acclaimed medieval MMO Chivalry 2, which was included in the collection on April 4 and can be downloaded by subscribers.

Amazon Prime Gaming is part of the Amazon Prime Membership, and subscribers receive various perks and benefits like exclusive in-game items, a changing list of free downloadable games, and new in-game achievements that can only be accessed through the service.

You can get Chivalry 2 on the Amazon Prime Gaming April 2024 list

Chivalry 2 is one of the best medieval MMOs (Image via Torn Banner Studio)

Chivalry 2, at first glance, may seem like a cliche online hack-n-slash, but what makes this Medival MMO is its massive battles. While your main objective is pretty much the same as any other hack-n-slash—hit someone with a weapon until they stop breathing—Chivalry 2's main appeal comes from its online matches that comprise 40-60 people, immersing you into an actual medieval war.

Chivalry 2 has two main ways to play with others online: fighting as teams or every player for themselves. In the team fight, players are split into two groups, while in the free-for-all, each player looks out for themselves. In both ways of play, the goal is to be the last one standing by beating all others.

There’s also a “brawl” mode that lets you go completely wild on your enemies. In this mode, you can use almost anything to fight your enemies. Of course, options like swords and bows are available in the mode, but you can also use more unconventional and “fun” options such as throwing a beehive at an enemy.

Chivalry 2 supports cross-play, so if you already have the game on your console, you can still get the game on your PC using the Amazon Prime Gaming subscription. The progression between both platforms will be shared so you can play in between the games seamlessly.

What are the games available on the April 2024 Amazon Prime Games list?

The Amazon Prime Games April 2024 list (Image via Bethesda)

There are 12 free games available on the April 2024 Amazon Prime Gaming list:

Chivalry 2

Faraway 2: Jungle Escape

Black Desert

Drawn: Trail of Shadows

Faraway 3: Arctic Escape

Fallout 76

Demon's Tilt

Rose Riddle

Dexter Stardust: Adventures in Outer Space

Living Legends: Fallen Sky

Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness

Tiny Robots Recharged

You can claim all these games with your Amazon Prime subscription.