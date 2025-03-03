Throne and Liberty will consolidate Abyss Coin and Dimensional Soul Shards into T1/T2 Gear Token split

Throne and Liberty is set for many drastic changes across the board, beginning with the upcoming launch of the Wilds of Talandre expansion and extending well into the following months. Among the sea of such shake-ups, consolidating existing Abyss Coin and Dimensional Soul Shards into tier-based Tokens is quite possibly one of the more consequential ones.

Abyss Coins and Dimensional Soul Shards are both currencies obtained from Abyss Dungeons and Dimensional Circle Dungeons, respectively. These currencies are used to craft gear that is unique to those sources. While players are more often than not encouraged to farm these Dungeons for drops, these currencies act as a fail-safe against any bad luck one may encounter.

Dungeon-running in Throne and Liberty is set to become much simpler with the launch of the Wilds of Talandre expansion

Abyss Currencies are a weekly effort, thanks to time-gated contracts (Image via NCSoft)

In the recent Tico Talks that focused on explaining all the major features and mechanics in Wilds of Talandre, Tico — the Globalization Design Manager — explained that separate dungeon currencies are being consolidated into two distinct currencies. This is a step to alleviate the large-scale issue of inventory management and also to increase clarity regarding the game's many currencies.

Currently, players can obtain Abyss Coins by running Resistance Contracts, specifically, the Allied Resistance Forces Contracts that issue a variety of objectives to be completed in the following four Abyss Dungeons:

Syleus's Abyss

Shadowed Crypt

Sanctum of Desire

Saurodoma Island

Completing these contracts is a great way of farming some precious gear, materials, XP, and Dimensional Circle Tokens. You also get a Precious Blessing Pouch, which drops a multitude of valuable loot. The Abyss Coins, however, can be taken to Stoneguard's Sundries Crafter to craft one of five special containers that host loot specific to the aforementioned four Dungeons.

While Abyss Coins are more of an Open-world endeavor, Dimension Circle Dungeons run into the same problem with gear chase. However, players now have a daily limit as to how many Co-op Dungeons they can run. This, in turn, makes the best-in-slot gear chase from these Dungeons additionally difficult, which is why the developers included a fallback option should players turn out to be unlucky.

Currently, there are two types of Dimensional Soul Shards in-game, with the blue-hued ones dropping from 1-star Dungeons and the red-hued ones obtained from the 2-star Dungeons. With the upcoming 3-star Dungeons, this would've been expanded to another currency to obtain and subsequently store in an already-crowded inventory system.

Fortunately, Amazon Games and NC Studio X have pre-emptively stopped the problem from taking root, and now these multitudes of Dungeon currencies will be consolidated into two currencies instead, namely T1 and T2 Gear Tokens.

I am not well-geared enough to run T2 dungeons, and I need to fix that (Image via NCSoft)

While no concrete details have been provided, it is my best guess that Abyss Coins and 1-Star Dimensional Soul Shards will become the T1 Gear Token, while the Dimensional Soul Shards from 2 and 3-star Dunegons will take up the T2 Gear Token slot. The developers have confirmed that all existing Abyss Coins and Dimensional Soul Shards will be converted when Wilds of Talandre launches.

This will undoubtedly alleviate the inventory management pressure but also provide the PvE veterans a small boost toward their eventual T2 Gear chase, which is finally slated to arrive with the expansion after a lengthy delay.

