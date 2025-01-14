Two Fallen Banner Dungeon DLCs are now playable in Elder Scrolls Online PTS

The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) has expanded its content with the introduction of the Fallen Banners dungeon DLC. It is currently available for testing on the PC/Mac Public Test Server (PTS). Alongside this DLC, update 45 brings substantial enhancements to the base game. The DLCs are scheduled for release in March 2025.

In this article, we have shared everything we know so far about the Fallen Banner Dungeon DLC in Elder Scrolls Online PTS.

What are the new dungeons added in Fallen Banneer Dungeon DLC in Elder Scrolls Online?

In the PTS you can try the new dungeons (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The Fallen Banners DLC includes two unique four-player dungeons, each with its own storyline, characters, challenges, and exclusive rewards. It is scheduled for release on March 10, 2025, for PC/Mac and on March 25, 2025, for Xbox and PlayStation. Access to the DLC requires an ESO Plus membership at launch, though it may become available in the Crown Store later.

Exiled Redoubt

The first dungeon, Exiled Redoubt, is set amid the ongoing Alliance War in Tamriel. Players assist Battlemage Lucilla in investigating the disappearance of Imperial soldiers. Challenges include infiltrating House Albus’ stronghold and uncovering a mysterious plot threatening Cyrodiil’s people. Successfully completing the dungeon rewards players with unique items, lore, and achievements exclusive to this content.

Lep Seclusa

The second dungeon, Lep Seclusa, takes place in the Moth Priest sanctuary, home to an Elder Scroll. Players must defend the sanctuary and its relic from a siege of attackers. The challenges include protecting the Moth Priests and navigating through the attackers’ motives and unexpected complexities. Completing this dungeon offers exclusive gear and other treasures.

What are the other features of update 45 in Elder Scrolls Online?

In the PTS you will also get a taste of the new features of update 45 (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Update 45 brings significant enhancements to the base game, including a refresh of several starter zones: Betnikh, Stros M’kai, Bleakrock, Bal Foyen, and Khenarthi’s Roost. These updates feature improved lighting, terrain transitions, and a more immersive atmosphere, along with additional clutter and props to create a lived-in feel.

Cyrodiil Champions Test Campaign

The Cyrodiil Champions Test Campaign marks the first phase of improvements to Cyrodiil PvP. In this test campaign, players are locked to specific class builds to ensure balanced gameplay focused on skill. Seven Champion classes are available in this phase, offering a fair playing field for participants.

Quality of Life Enhancements

The update includes improvements to the Craft (green) Champion Points system and other tweaks aimed at enhancing the overall gameplay experience.

To access the Fallen Banners DLC and Update 45 on the PTS, first enable the PTS in the ESO launcher settings by toggling the “Show Public Test Environment” option.

Once enabled, download and install the PTS client from the launcher, which grants immediate access to the Fallen Banners dungeons without requiring Crown Store purchase. After logging in, you can explore the new dungeons, refreshed zones, and the test campaign.

Use the “/feedback” command to share suggestions and “/bug” to report issues in the chat.

