Warframe Incarnon Miter build guide: drop location, mod recommendations, and more

Warframe Incarnon Miter is an excellent example of a legacy niche weapon rediscovered as a competent end-game powerhouse. The original Miter is a sawblade launcher, a uniquely Grineer weapon class since Update 9.5, which was theoretically peerless until the release of Cedo in Heart of Deimos. An overall serviceable weapon in the game, its main draw has been related to the Neutralizing Justice syndicate mod.

Unique to the Miter, the Neutralizing Justice mod gives its projectiles a 90% chance to permanently destroy Nullifier bubbles on impact. These are energy fields on a specific type of Corpus enemies (and their Corrupted variants) that can instantly dispel all Warframe buffs inside it. To this day, the Miter's nullifier-proofing remains a utility that no other weapon can replicate.

Warframe Incarnon Miter farming guide and drop location

Incarnon Miter can be selected as one of the potential rewards in Warframe Steel Path Circuit (Image via Digital Extremes)

To get the Incarnon Miter, you need to craft or buy the original Miter. Its components drop from the Lieutenant Lech Kril and Captain Vor dual boss-fight in Cerees.

Warframe Incarnon Miter can be crafted by talking to Cavalero in Chrysalith, Zariman Ten-Zero, after completing the Angels of Zariman quest. It would be best if you had the specific Incarnon Genesis Adapter for Miter and an assortment of Duviri-specific resources, including Pathos Clamps, for this.

The Incarnon Genesis Adapter, like all other Geneses, can only be obtained by playing the Circuit in the Steel Path mode. Miter is only available as an option on the weekly rotation E (week 5), so you must wait a few weeks if you missed this rotation.

During rotation E, you can take Miter Incarnon Genesis Adapter alongside another Adapter from the five available choices. After that, unlocking the 5th or 10th tier of Circuit Progress rewards in the Steel Path mode will deliver the Adapter to your inventory.

Warframe Incarnon Miter build for lategame

Incarnon Miter build with Neutralizing Justice for Nullifier bubbles (Image via Digital Extremes)

Miter is a semi-action trigger rifle whose sawblade projectiles can also be charged for heightened Critical and status chance. Landing headshots charges the Incarnon mode, which you can turn on using the alt-fire key (bound to Middle Mouse Button by default for PC).

The incarnon mode fires a pulse of energy that can home in on enemies, explode on impact with heat damage, and ricochet off walls. The enhanced crowd-clearing capabilities are enough to warrant building specifically for this mode. Firstly, you need Multishot from Galvanized Chamber to charge the mode easier.

Similarly, the additive critical bonuses from the Commodore's Fortune perk in Evolution 4 are too good to pass up. This necessitates critical-centric builds, where we can use Hunter Munitions to give the weapon armor-bypassing damage scaling.

The Neutralizing Justice mod shown in the above build can be swapped out for other mods if you are against Grineer mobs. Alternatives for this flex slot can be faction damage mods like Primed Bane of Grineer, Bladed Rounds, or a Riven mod if you can afford it.