Warframe Lunar New Year 2024 start date, exclusive items, prices, and more

The Warframe Lunar New Year 2024 event is finally here, offering signature Lunar Renewal bundles of exclusive customizations, including decoration, cosmetics, and Boosters, for a discounted price. As the name implies, this event aims to celebrate the lunar new year by restocking the in-game market with exclusive items that cannot be obtained after the event.

This current event, Warframe Lunar New Year 2024, is themed around the Chinese Year of The Dragon, with its centralized focus on an appropriately draconic Chroma deluxe skin. This article will give a complete breakdown of all the event-related items you can buy from this event.

Warframe Lunar New Year 2024 end date: How long will it stay?

Expand Tweet

The Warframe Lunar New Year 2024 event started on January 24th, 2024. All of its content will remain purchasable until February 25, 2024, which will mark the end of the event.

All Warframe Lunar New Year 2024 bundles and items breakdown

There are four special bundle offers you can get during the Lunar New Year event for this year. Note that there are some items that overlap between the Dragondance Sentinel Skin Bundle and the Dragon Stone Bundle. Furthermore, the money spent for items within a bundle you already own cannot be recouped.

Dragondance Sentinel Skin Bundle (95 Platinum)

The Dragondance Sentinel Bundle includes all four pieces (Image via Digital Extremes)

This bundle is a complete cosmetic set for all your Sentinels modeled after the dragon from the Chinese zodiac. It contains:

Dragondance Sentinel Skin (85 Platinum)

Dragondance Sentinel Mask (15 Platinum)

Dragondance Sentinel Wings (15 Platinum)

Dragondance Sentinel Tail (15 Platinum)

Red Coral Bundle (135 Platinum)

Offering the least value for money, the Red Coral bundle may be worthwhile for the unique cosmetic for Kuva Nukor and Nukor. It features the following items:

7 Day Affinity Booster (80 Platinum)

20,000 Kuva

200,000 Credits

Chroma Zunlong Floof (35 Platinum)

Nukor Lunaeus Skin (25 Platinum)

Fire Agate Bundle (295 Platinum)

This bundle comes with a limited-time set of UI customizations, a dual-sword cosmetic, and an exclusive Sigil. You can find the following in the bundle:

7 Day Resource Booster (80 Platinum)

7 Day Credit Booster (80 Platinum)

30,000 Kuva

300,000 Credits

Zaw Riven Mod

Kitgun Riven Mod

Lunar Renewal Theme (50 Platinum)

Lunar Renewal Background (50 Platinum)

Lunar Renewal Soar Sigil (40 Platinum)

Dual Swords Lunaeus Skin (75 Platinum)

Baochun Sugatra (15 Platinum)

Dragon Stone Bundle (575 Platinum)

The Chroma Deluxe skin is a permanent item on the Market (Image via Digital Extremes)

The most premium bundle for Warframe Lunar New Year 2024, the Dragon Stone bundle, includes the headliner Chroma skin, week-long Boosters, the full Dragondance Sentinel set, and a unique new emote. It features the following:

7 Day Resource Booster (80 Platinum)

7 Day Credit Booster (80 Platinum)

7 Day Affinity Booster (80 Platinum)

50,000 Kuva

500,000 Credits

Rifle Riven Mod

Pistol Riven Mod

Melee Riven Mod

Chroma Zunlong Skin (165 Platinum)

Xianglong Ephemera (60 Platinum)

Ogris Lunaeus Skin (25 Platinum)

Lunar Renewal Dragon Flourish (25 Platinum)

Dragondance Sentinel Skin (85 Platinum)

Dragondance Sentinel Mask (15 Platinum)

Dragondance Sentinel Wings (15 Platinum)

Dragondance Sentinel Tail (15 Platinum)

Note that the Chroma Zunlong Skin will be available on the market permanently as a standard Deluxe skin, even after the event ends.

All Warframe Lunar New Year 2024 items not covered by Bundles

The Kavat Armor from previous Lunar Renewal bundles returns (Image via Digital Extremes)

Some of the items from previous Lunar New Year events can also be claimed. These include:

Jiachen Glyph (1 Credit)

Lunar Renewal Calligraphy Poster (1 Credit)

Purified Bloom Ephemera (60 Platinum)

Peach Blossom Ephemera (60 Platinum)

Lunaeus Machete Skin (25 Platinum)

Lucky Kavat decor (White, Gold, and Turquoise - 35 Platinum apiece)

Lunaeus Knot Sugatra (15 Platinum)

Lunar Renewal Carp Sugatra (15 Platinum)

Pyrana Lunaeus Skin (25 Platinum)

Orthos Lunaeus Skin (25 Platinum)

Acceltra Lunaeus Skin (25 Platinum)

Cernos Lunaeus Skin (25 Platinum)

Nagantaka Lunaeus Skin (25 Platinum)

Cedo Lunaeus Skin (25 Platinum)

Clavatus Zarr Skin (25 Platinum)

Clavatus Ignis Skin (25 Platinum)

Clavatus Heavy Blade Skin (25 Platinum)

Moondance Kubrow Armor (90 Platinum)

Brave Tiger Floof (35 Platinum)

Peaceful Rabbit Floof (35 Platinum)

Glyphs and sigils will also appear on the Void Trader inventory during the three Baro weekends during the event (January 26, February 9, and February 23).

What is the most value-for-money bundle in Warframe Lunar New Year 2024?

The main benefit of buying these bundles is that their price is less than the sum of their parts, meaning you save a few Platinums in the process. If you are looking to get the most value for money bundle, consult the following table:

Bundle Name Bundle Cost Total Platinum Saved Dragondance Sentinel Skin Bundle 95 50 Red Coral Bundle 135 5+ Fire Agate Bundle 295 95+ Dragon Stone Bundle 575 85+

Except for the Dragondance bundle, all bundles include Kuva and Credit Caches as freebies.

Check out other Sportskeeda guides on this game:

All Warframes tier list || All loot frames ranked || Melee Arcanes guide || Best stat-stick weapons in Warframe || Latest Baro Ki'teer Inventory