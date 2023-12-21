Warframe Netracells mission guide: Best strategies, rewards, and more

Netracell is Warframe's latest end-game activity, added with the Whispers in the Walls update. Even though it takes you out for a spin in the brand-new Entrati lab tileset in the bowels of Deimos, the actual rules are a mash-up of existing mechanics from other modes. Specifically, it combines the single-life rule of Archon Hunts with the key-bearing system of Corrupted Orokin Vaults.

Access to Netracell requires that you finish the Whispers in the Walls quest first. Once this condition is met, you can go to Tagfer in Sanctum Anomalica to start a Netracell mission. Although a premade squad is recommended, the mission can be done in a public squad or solo.

Warframe Netracells mission explained

Phase 1: Keyglyphs

One player can carry all four keyglyphs (Image via Digital Extremes)

For starters, your squad needs to cumulatively pick up four keyglyphs in the first chamber. One can pick up four if playing solo, and multiple copies of the same keyglyph can be carried by multiple players.

These often come with debilitating debuffs, so discuss the distribution of keyglyphs with your squad.

If a carrier dies, their keyglyph will be distributed to squadmates randomly.

Phase 2: Finding the Netracells chamber

Only the player with the correct Keyglyph can unlock the Netracell (Image via Digital Extremes)

You can hack three consoles to pinpoint the location of the Netracell. However, if you happen to manually find it, the consoles provide no other benefits.

The Netracell chamber will only unlock with one specific keyglyph, so the bearer of has to interact with the panel.

Phase 3: Unlocking the Netracell chamber

Necramite drones can sometimes get stuck (Image via Digital Extremes)

To disable the chamber's security, you need to kill enemy hordes within the indicated area. The Alert Level will freeze once at 71% and again at 28%, requiring you to kill a Necramite drone to continue.

Necramite Drones are meant to repair damaged furniture. If you cannot find the drone manually, you can break structures like grates or tables to bait it out.

Phase 4: The spoils of war

Netracell chambers have one guaranteed Entrati Lanthorn (Image via Digital Extremes)

Once you have lowered the Alert Level to zero, the Netracells room will unlock. You can go up to the objective and break a container to receive a guaranteed Entrati Lanthorn drop. Additionally, you will receive one of the following:

Melee Arcane Adapter (20% chance)

1x Melee Arcane (50% chance)

Archon Shard (27.5% chance)

Tauforged Archon Shard (2.5% chance)

After Archon Hunts and Kahl's Garrison, Netracells is the third source of Archon Shards (Crimson, Amber, Azure). You can receive the Netracellc rewards up to five times each week, letting you potentially pick up to five Archon Shards this way.

Furthermore, Netracells are the only source for the two Legendary Melee Arcanes, Melee Duplicate and Melee Crescendo.

Best Warframe for Netracells missions

The Revenant Warframe can solo a Netracells mission with relative safety (Image via Digital Extremes)

Netracell has no self-revive once you activate the first objective. Once you enter the bleed-out phase, you can only be revived by other players or with the Last Gasp focus ability from the Unairu school.

The Last Gasp window is shortened by two seconds.

Every time you are revived, your bleed-out timer receives a penalty the next time you are downed, down to a minimum of five seconds.

You can use a Vulpaphyla with Martyr Symbiosis on any Warframe for an additional safeguarding mechanic.

Summons like On-Call Crews are disabled, and consumables like Energy Pad have a 3-minute cooldown between uses.

This makes Warframes that are good in Archon Hunts also good at Netracells. These are either durable Warframes. or those with a free revive mechanic to rely on. The choices here include:

Wukong has three free revives thanks to his passive.

Styanax with the Intrepid Stand augment mod can buff up allies with Overguard.

Revenant can grant Mesmer Skin to himself, as well as his allies if he has the augment mod.

Sevagoth, if modded properly, can simply score a few kills with Shadow to return from death.

Wisp is a good choice to fulfill a support role in this mission.

This concludes everything you need to know about the strategies, rewards, and more in Warframe's Netracells mission.