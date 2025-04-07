What is the best Spectre Minion in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt (0.2.0)?

Spectres are unique minions that were recently implemented in Path of Exile 2 Update 0.2.0. After a weird first patch with the minions, Spectres became one of the most sought-after abilities by the community. Luckily, Grinding Gear Games took the sentiment to heart and did a decent job of adding the whole Spectre mechanic in the second patch.

Ad

Players can defeat enemies in any corner of the game's map and have them revived. Doing so will allow the revived enemy to become a "Spectre" or ally minion and perform skills for the players against other enemies. Each Spectre requires a specific amount of Spirit, and multiple copies of the same Spectre can be used, if the player has enough Spirit to do so.

With several enemies to choose from in the current update of Path of Exile 2, it will take hours, or even days, to figure out which Spectre might be best for you. However, there is one specific enemy that is currently dealing the most damage, and is useful for all scenarios, be it against mob groups or single-target bosses.

Ad

Trending

This article lists the best Spectre in Path of Exile 2 Update 0.2.0 currently, and how to get them in the game.

Best Spectre in Path of Exile 2 Update 0.2.0

At the time of writing this article, the Vaal Guard Spectre is outperforming every other minion in the game. While there are three kinds of Vaal Guards, our focus is on the one that throws Oil and Fire Grenades. There are two other Vaal Guard Spectres, including the melee ones and the archer ones.

Ad

Each of the Grenadier Spectres costs 50 Spirits.

Utzaal Past in the Cruel Act III map (Image via GGG)

To find these Vaal Guard Spectres, you must reach the Cruel version of Act III Utzaal past. Here, after the first waypoint, you will start encountering these Guards.

Ad

How to equip Spectres in Path of Exile 2

Bind Spectre active skill (Image via GGG)

To equip a Spectre in Path of Exile 2, follow these steps:

Ad

Get a level 7 Uncut Skill Gem, followed by the Bind Spectre skill.

Equip the skill and then select it in your active skill bar.

Once you defeat the Vaal Guard, simply walk over it and cast the skill.

You will then see a prompt on the ground saying, "Vaal Guard 50 Spirit."

Select the prompt to bind the skill with the Vaal Guard.

Showing the Spectres in the ground (Image via GGG)

If you happen to get the wrong Vaal Guard, simply drop the skill gem and then try again by reloading the area.

Ad

For the Grenadier Vaal Guard, support gems such as Scattershot, Martial Tempo, Magnified Effect, and Feeding Frenzy will work best.

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More