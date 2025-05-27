What to expect from The Division 2 update today (New Season and DLC)

The latest The Division 2 update today for May 2025 introduces a host of new content to the 2018 third-person looter-shooter RPG from Ubisoft. Introduced as the Crossroads update, it introduces an all-new season for Year 7 as well as the all-new Battle for Brooklyn DLC expansion. This is alongside a slew of other quality-of-life additions and updates that make the game even better for both veterans and newcomers.

Here is everything fans can expect from The Division 2's latest update, which is its biggest yet since the Warlords of New York expansion in 2020. Read on to know more.

Everything in The Division 2 update, featuring the Crossroads update, Battle for Brooklyn DLC, and more

A familiar Exotic makes a comeback with the new The Division 2 update

The first and biggest addition to the latest The Division 2 update is the new Battle for Brooklyn DLC. Taking place in the titular area of New York City, players will fight the Cleaners faction, who are armed with terrifying Purple Flame tech that will corrode players' armor. The new map features two districts: Dumbo and Brooklyn Heights with another smaller portion overlapping with that of the starting tutorial area from The Division (2015).

Expectedly, new enemies, new skills, and new loot await discovery in a new story campaign. Players will be rewarded with a new Exotic - The Tinkerer mask - upon beating the DLC, but there's more. The new Measured Assembly Gear set can also be obtained via a variety of means, from completing the final three chapters of the Seasonal Journey or exploring the sandbox. New active, passive, and hostile Seasonal Modifiers are also in play, alongside the new Global one, "Hard-Core".

This includes the return of skills and gear from the predecessor game, such as Smart Cover (which reinforces the current cover players are behind), as well as familiar Exotic drops like the Pakhan assault rifle and the Nimble Holster. This is on top of returning Attribute Scores from the original game, namely Firearms, Electronics, and Stamina, which grant bonus Critical Hit Chance, Skill Cooldown, and Bonus Armor, respectively.

Lastly, we see the arrival of an all-new Season Pass for this The Division 2 update with new rewards across the free and Premium tracks, including new weapon skins, outfits, and even an Exotic. Additionally, Ubisoft has introduced the new Bedlam Pack cosmetic bundle that grants players an exclusive mask piece alongside a total of 2600 Credits for use in the in-game store.

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

