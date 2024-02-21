What are Realm Cards in Nightingale? All types explained

Inflexion Games has included several fun features, such as the Realm Cards in Nightingale, to provide players with a well-crafted survival RPG experience. The world of Fae Realms is full of arcane secrets that you, the Realmwalker, can uncover either by yourself or with your friends. Realm Cards in Nightingale bring a unique mechanic to the crafting-survival games genre, but they might be confusing for new players.

This article explains what Realm Cards are as well as gives you a list of all the ones available in the game as of now.

Note: This article will be updated.

What do Realm Cards in Nightingale do?

You will have a default home Realm (Image via Inflexion Games)

An integral part of Nightingale's gameplay is traveling across the Fae Realms and exploring each region. The Realm Cards allow you to do just that. You can craft a new procedurally generated map by combining two of these cards and using them on the Portal Machine console.

You can use three types of Realm cards to create each map, meaning you will always find yourself exploring different environments with various parameters, which in turn makes your journey as a Realmwalker more immersive. But keep in mind that you will be attacked by Bound once you try to open a portal.

Obtaining Realm Cards in Nightingale is also straightforward, as you will unlock them via the various quests or even craft them once you get the specific recipe from the Sites of Power. You will be able to design Nightingale's open-world environment to your liking using these Realm Cards.

All Realm Card types in Nightingale

Nightingale's Realm Cards allows you to craft a Realm to your liking (Image via Inflexion Games)

There are three types of Realm Cards in Nightingale: Biome, Major, and Minor. While using the Portal Machines, you can select up to five cards, one of which will be Biome alongside two from Major and Minor categories.

Here is a list of all the Realm Cards in Nightingale that you can collect.

Biome

The basic layout for the Realm you will want to travel to. Each of these will have different enemies, materials, and challenges that you will have to face.

Forest

Desert

Swamp

Major

These Realm Cards act as the primary parameter for the Realm you will want to travel to. You can add various NPC factions, enemy types, and points of interest. As explained earlier, you can select up to two Major Realm Cards while using a Portal Machine.

Minor

These are small tweaks to the environment that you can use for either farming enemies or various materials. Some even allow you to try out various playstyles by increasing your weapon damage or stealth attributes. There are over 50 Minor Realm Cards in Nightingale that you can find during your adventures in the Fae Realm.

Nightingale is now available on early access on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.