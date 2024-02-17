Where to find Moyenne Crique in Skull and Bones

As you sail the seas in Skull and Bones, you are no doubt going to be hunting for treasure. After all, what's the point of being a pirate otherwise? Unless you just really like the hats or love parrots, there probably isn't one.

One particular area of interest you'll want to look for is called Moyenne Crique. There's some seriously great loot there that you aren't going to want to pass up. But where to find it? Well, don't worry. We've got you covered.

Where is Moyenne Crique in Skull and Bones?

Moyenne Crique isn't an island — it's an outpost. The place won't pop up on your map until you've actually found it. Thankfully, doing that isn't terribly difficult. You just have to know where to look, which is why you're here, obviously.

These points will help you find it:

Moyenne Crique is located on the island of L'Escale.

You'll find it North of Sainte Anne and the Islands of the Moon.

You can also head north from Lanitra Outpost.

You shouldn't have too much trouble finding it at that point, as it's on the south side of the island.

Of course, once you're there, you still need to find the treasure chest. Here's what you should do:

First, locate the path that features a cache (be sure to check it.)

This path will take you to a tree with a rope tied to it.

Climb down the rope.

Follow the path leading to the right.

Left of the Water Flasks, you'll find a pool of water.

Wade through the water until you find a red light. There be treasure.

Skull and Bones' Moyenne Creek holds more than just a treasure chest, though. For example, there are a couple of pretty nice Skull and Bones blueprints to search for. This includes the Bastion III armor blueprint, as well as the Culverin V and Mons Meg weapon 'prints. Really, the whole island is worth exploring, so don't be in such a rush to leave.

Finally, Moyenne Creek has some merchants and other things to interact with. It seems the only thing you can't do there is buy a hut and rent it out as an AirB'n'B - but you never know what kind of crazy stuff they'll add to games like these down the line.

