Where to find Verdash in Palworld? Skills and how to catch

When a lot of people think of Palworld, it's usually images of player-made characters tossing their Pokemo- Er...Pals towards other Pal for an intense battle. And, to be fair, that's a big part of the game. But there's more to it since Palworld is a survival game at the end of the day.

And, if you're going to survive, you're going to need a base. Luckily, your Pals can also assist with that. Especially if you have one particularly handy Pal in your Deck: Verdash.

Where can you catch Verdash in Palworld?

You can actually find Verdash in two different locations, although you're not exactly going to have an easy time at either of them.

First, you can try catching her the old-fashioned way—in a tough-as-nails boss fight inside a cave. Around the upper region of the map, you'll find a dungeon called the Sealed Realm of the Swift. It's an appropriate name, considering it's sealed and contains Verdash who, as you can probably tell by their name, is stupid fast.

Palworld's Sealed Realm of the Swift. It's right there! (Image via PlayPair)

You could probably tell by Verdash's color alone that this is a Grass Elemental. So what element works best on Grass? Well, since there isn't a Lawn Mowing Element, your next best choice is Fire. Grab one (or more) of your Fire Element pals, equip your fire bow and arrows, and get ready to move quick.

Be careful, though. If you fall in battle against Verdash, you'll have to wait an entire hour before getting another chance. That's an hour in real-time, not video game time. Ugh, like who has that kind of time, anyway?

You can also try catching one that's already in captivity (sort of). Just north of the Volcanic Island, you'll find a Pal Sanctuary on an island of its own. You can't just walk in and grab whatever you want in there, though. Attacking or attempting to capture anything in there will result in a wanted level and, most likely, an intense kicking of your butt.

Whichever path you take, Verdash has some extremely good upsides. When it comes to helping you in camp, Lil' Ms Greenie here has some nice stats - in WorkSustainability skills, anyway:

Gathering - 3

Lumbering - 2

Handiwork - 3

Planting - 2

Transporting - 2

Out in the field, Verdash can help you out with the following skills:

Wind Cutter - Level 1 - Power 30

Stone Cannon - Level 7 - Power 70

Seed Machine Gun - Level 15 - Power 50

Stone Blast - Level 33 - Power 55

Grass Tornado - Level 30 - Power 80

Spine Vine - Level 40 - Power 95

Solar Blast - Level 50 - Power 150

Verdash is just one of the many awesome Pals you can find in Palworld. For guides to help you get more, keep checking back with Sportskeeda.

