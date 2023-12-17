WoW Classic Skinning guide: How to level up 1-300 easily

Skinning is one of the most useful crafting professions in WoW Classic. It allows players to gather leather and hides from slain mobs that can then be used as an ingredient for recipes in other professions, such as leatherworking, blacksmithing, engineering, and tailoring. These skinnable mobs include Beasts, Dragonkin, Silithid, and even Humanoids.

An advantage of Skinning is that it's easier to level up compared to other professions, as you don't particularly need to defeat enemies to skin them. As long as you encounter fully looted, skinnable enemies, you can level up the profession without much of a hassle.

That said, let's look at how to level up Skinning in WoW Classic.

How to unlock Skinning in WoW Classic

You can learn Skinning Apprentice from a Skinning Trainer in one of the following locations:

Alliance Faction: Balthus Stoneflayer in Ironforge

Balthus Stoneflayer in Ironforge Horde Faction: Thuwd in Orgrimmar

Asking a guard in the city will mark you the location of the trainer on your map with a distinctive red flag.

To skin a corpse in WoW Classic, you must buy a Skinning Knife from a Leatherworking Supply or General Goods vendor. Even though you are not required to equip it, carrying one in your bag is essential to skin mobs

WoW Classic Skinning leveling guide

Here are the optimal routes to level up Skinning in WoW Classic:

Level 1-75

Horde: Make your way towards Orgrimmar from the Sen'Jin Village in Durotar while skinning all mobs along the way. Once you reach Orgrimmar, visit your trainer Thuwd to learn Journeyman Skinning.

Make your way towards Orgrimmar from the Sen'Jin Village in Durotar while skinning all mobs along the way. Once you reach Orgrimmar, visit your trainer Thuwd to learn Journeyman Skinning. Alliance: Skin all the enemies around the lake near Ironforge. After reaching level 50, you can unlock Journeyman Skinning from your trainer, Balthus Stoneflayer, at Ironforge. Continue leveling this profession while traveling towards Loch Modan.

Level 75-165

Horde: Continue on your skinning expedition along the way towards Camp Taurajo. At level 125, you can learn Expert Skinning from Dranh at this camp. Then, travel towards Thousand Needles.

Continue on your skinning expedition along the way towards Camp Taurajo. At level 125, you can learn Expert Skinning from Dranh at this camp. Then, travel towards Thousand Needles. Alliance: Skin all enemies along the river while traveling towards the Wetlands. Make sure that you are at least level 125 by the time you reach Menethil Harbor. Once you reach the harbor, take a quick trip back to your trainer in Ironforge with the help of the flight master to learn Expert Skinning. Fly back to the Wetlands to continue your journey towards Arathi.

Level 165-205

Horde: Make your way towards Tanaris while levelling up the Skinning profession. You must reach level 205 before you reach this location so that you can fly to Camp Mojache in Feralas and unlock Artisan Skinning from Kulleg Stonehorn at the said location.

Make your way towards Tanaris while levelling up the Skinning profession. You must reach level 205 before you reach this location so that you can fly to Camp Mojache in Feralas and unlock Artisan Skinning from Kulleg Stonehorn at the said location. Alliance: Skin the Raptors in the Arathi Highlands until you reach Skinning level 205. Then, make a round trip to Ironforge and learn Artisan Skinning from your trainer.

Level 205-300

Both Alliance and Horde players can skin mobs around Camp Mojache to level up their Skinning level to 230. Then, you can travel to the south of the Yeti cave and skin Hippogryphs until you are level 260. Travel north from there to encounter another Yeti cave with higher-level mobs. When you reach level 280, fly to Un'goro Crater and level this profession up to 300.

Follow Sportkeeda for more news and updates on WoW Classic.