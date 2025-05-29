5 best RPG on mobile in 2025

Mobile gamers can rely on the best RPG games to deliver engaging stories, challenging combat mechanics, and expansive world exploration. Popular sub-genres like Action RPG and Idle RPG ensure that players can find options that are tailored to their play style. Accessing these titles is easy; most of these games can be downloaded from the Play Store or App Store for free.

Ad

For those looking, this article lists the five best RPGs on Mobile in 2025.

5 Best RPGs on mobile that gamers should try

Whether you want something action-driven or visually stunning, there is an RPG for you out there. Here are five of the best RPGs that mobile gamers should try:

1) Infinity Nikki

Infinity is one of the best RPGs in the dress-up sub-genre (Image via InFold Games)

Infinity Nikki is an open-world RPG that follows Nikki in her quest to collect Magic Outfits. Each outfit has its own set of abilities, and players can unlock them by crafting or by collecting them through the Gacha.

Ad

Trending

To craft outfits in Infinity Nikki, players have to explore the world and find the necessary components. The game primarily features PvE content, comprising combat, styling contests, puzzle-solving, and world exploration.

2) AFK Journey

Expand Tweet

Ad

AFK Journey is an idle RPG created by Farlight Studios. It follows the protagonist, the Magistrate, who is trying to restore their lost memory. The game is centered around exploration and idle combats, in which the player has to collect various heroes to secure a strategic advantage.

In AFK Journey, heroes can be unlocked by the in-game gacha system or by playing the title for a few days through login rewards. As a result, most heroes are unlocked for free, but ascending them can be a hurdle. The game also features PVP content, where Hero level and team-built play a crucial role.

Ad

3) DC Dark Legion

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dark Legion is a base-building RPG. Players can collect various characters from the DC Universe, like the Arrow, Catwoman, and Harley Quinn, to use them in battles and exploration. The combat is turn-based, but it can be automated and sped up for faster results.

The game is mostly story-oriented, but the story progression depends on clearing various combat stages. In the in-game battles, hero levels and positioning play a crucial role. To progress quickly, players have to carefully allocate their resources and level up their rosters.

Ad

Also read: 5 visually stunning iOS games

4) Eternium

Eternium is one of the best RPGs that follow the F2P model (Image via Making Fun)

Eternium is Dream Primer's world exploration RPG. In this game, you can pick between Mage, Warrior, and Bounty Hunter classes and take on various enemies like skeletons, aliens, and zombies. Players can also explore dungeons, caves, and forests to acquire new abilities and skills.

Ad

Additionally, Eternium follows an F2P model, rewarding players with Gems for exploring the world. There is also no stamina or paywalls that can limit your progression.

5) Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero is one of the best RPGs on mobile (Image via miHoyo)

Zenless Zone Zero is Mihoyo's open-world adventure RPG, focused on PVE content. Players progress through the game by defeating monsters, solving puzzles, and discovering new locations.

Ad

Another key aspect of ZZZ is the in-game story that introduces new characters and sheds light on the mysteries of New Eridu. The game also has a moderately challenging combat system, similar to that of Genshin Impact.

Additionally, ZZZ's Gacha system is the main source of unlocking new characters, but a few can also be acquired by progressing the story and completing events.

Check out our other articles on mobile games:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More