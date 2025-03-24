All BabyMonster area locations in PUBG Mobile BabyMonster collab 

The PUBG Mobile BabyMonster collab arrived in-game on March 21, 2025, and will continue until May 6, 2025. In this, players can win exclusive rewards themed around their favourite K-pop stars from BabyMonster. All events, missions, and rewards in this collaboration aim to celebrate the title's seventh anniversary, so dive in and make the most of these festivities.

Ad

Besides daily and special missions, the PUBG Mobile BabyMonster collab features some BabyMonster areas on Erangel and Rondo that showcase a Selfie Booth and Video Bus.

Read on to learn about all BabyMonster areas' locations in the PUBG Mobile BabyMonster collab.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Is PUBG Mobile worth playing in 2025?

List of all BabyMonster areas locations in the PUBG Mobile BabyMonster collab

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are the locations of the BabyMonster areas in Erangel:

On the Western side of Pochinki.

In an unnamed westernmost section of the map near Gatka.

In the northern part of Sosnovka Military Base.

In the western section of Shelter.

Near Yasna Polyana.

In the northeastern section of Mansion.

Here are the locations of the BabyMonster areas in Rondo:

In the Eastern section of Jao Tin.

In the Eastern section of Fong Tun.

Somewhere in the middle of Hung Shan and Rin Jiang.

Near Neox Factory.

Somewhere in the middle of Bamboo and Lo Hua Xing.

In the Northwestern section of Jade City.

Ad

Also read: PUBG Mobile x Bugatti collab event: All car skins, costs, and how to get them

What do BabyMonster areas have to offer in the PUBG Mobile Babymonster collab

Expand Tweet

Ad

The PUBG Mobile BabyMonster collab offers two types of areas on the maps: BabyMonster Video Bus and Photo Zone.

Visit the former to listen to the band's latest track — Drip — and check out the personalized messages from the members of BabyMonster to the PUBG Mobile community. These messages are video recordings of the band's members, including Ahyeon, Asa, Ruka, Pharita, Rami, Chiquita, and Rora.

The BabyMonster Photo Zone, on the other hand, features a larger area scattered with different items themed around the band and spawns in-game loot. The location also has a photo booth where players can take pictures with their favorite band members in multiple poses.

Ad

More articles related to PUBG Mobile by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback