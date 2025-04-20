All Clash of Clans Clan Games rewards, points required, and more (April 2025)

The Clash of Clans Clan Games is a monthly event that tasks you with finishing a few self-assigned tasks and, in turn, yields lucrative rewards. To perform well in this event, your entire clan must work as a team to finish as many tasks as possible by its end. This will yield Clash Points, determining the quality of rewards you receive.

Supercell has released all the rewards that players can expect in the Clash of Clans Clan Games in April 2025. Read on to check them out.

Note: You can't leave your clan after assigning yourself a task in Clan Games.

Clash of Clans Clan Games (April 2025): Rewards, points required, and more

The Clash of Clans Clan Games will kick off on April 22, 2025, and continue until April 28, 2025. If your clan acquires an appropriate number of Clan Points within this time frame, you can pick a reward from a certain number of tiers.

For instance, if your clan accumulates 12,000 Clan Points, you will be eligible to pick one reward from Tier I, II, and III. Likewise, you can pick a reward from all tiers if your clan acquires 50000 Clan Points.

Here's a list of rewards and the Clan Points required in the Clash of Clans Clan Games April 2025:

Tier I (3000 points): Elixir equivalent to 20% of your Elixir Storage, 1x Clock Tower Potion, and 20 Gems.

Elixir equivalent to 20% of your Elixir Storage, 1x Clock Tower Potion, and 20 Gems. Tier II (7500 points): Gold equivalent to 30% of your Gold Storage, 1x Hero Potion, and 1x Power Potion.

Gold equivalent to 30% of your Gold Storage, 1x Hero Potion, and 1x Power Potion. Tier III (12000 points): Shovel of Obstacles, 1x Research Potion, and 50 Gems.

Shovel of Obstacles, 1x Research Potion, and 50 Gems. Tier IV (18000 points): Elixir equivalent to 80% of your Elixir Storage, 1x Super Troop Potion, and 6x Wallrings.

Elixir equivalent to 80% of your Elixir Storage, 1x Super Troop Potion, and 6x Wallrings. Tier V (30000 points): Dark Elixirs equivalent to 100% of your Dark Elixir Storage, Rune of Builder Gold, and 2x Builder Potion.

Dark Elixirs equivalent to 100% of your Dark Elixir Storage, Rune of Builder Gold, and 2x Builder Potion. Tier VI (50000 points): 1x Book of Building, Rune of Gold, and 100x Gems.

Note that if your clan accumulates 50,000 Clan Points, wherein your share is 4,000 Clan Points, you will be eligible to claim all three rewards from all the tiers.

