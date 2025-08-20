All Clash of Clans Clan Games rewards and points required (August 2025)

The Clash of Clans Clan Games is a monthly event in which you assign yourself tasks that must be completed within a certain period. Doing so yields Clan Points that count toward the total points acquired by your Clan in the festivity. Based on the number of Clan Points acquired by the end of Clan Games, your Clan receives rewards.Here are the rewards offered for this month's Clash of Clans Clan Games.Note: You can't leave your Clan after assigning yourself a task in Clan Games. Also read: How to three-star the Monolith Mayhem challengeClash of Clans Clan Games (August 2025): Rewards and points requiredThe Clash of Clans Clan Games will kick off on August 22, 2025, and continue until August 28. In this festivity, if your Clan acquires an appropriate number of Clan Points, you can pick your desired item from a certain number of tiers.For example, if your Clan acquires 12,000 Clan Points by the end of the event, you can pick one reward each from Tier I, II, and III. Furthermore, if your Clan acquires 50,000 Clan Points, of which your contribution alone is 4,000, you will be eligible to claim a reward from all Tiers, including Tier VII, which is a bonus.Also read: How to spend Splash Medals wiselyHere's a list of rewards and the Clan Points required in the Clash of Clans Clan Games (August 2025):Tier I (3000 points): Dark Elixir equivalent to 30% of your Dark Elixir Storage Capacity, 1 x Power Potion, and 20 Gems.Tier II (7500 points): Elixir equivalent to 30% of your Elixir Storage Capacity, 1 x Hero Potion, and 1 x Clock Tower Potion.Tier III (12000 points): 1 x Shovel of Obstacles, 1 x Research Potion, and 50 Gems.Tier IV (18000 points): Dark Elixir equivalent to 70% of your Dark Elixir Storage Capacity, Elixir equivalent to 70% of your Elixir Storage Capacity, and 6 x Wallrings.Tier V (28000 points): Gold equivalent to 90% of your Gold Storage Capacity, Rune of Builder Elixir, and 2 x Builder Potions.Tier VI (38000 points): 1 x Book of Builder, Rune of Elixir, and 1 x Shovel of Obstacles.Tier VII (50000 points): 1 x Book of Everything, Rune of Elixir, 100 x Gems.Also read: How to get free Clash of Clans Clash-A-Rama Archer Queen skin and 100 Starry OresMore articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:How to collect Phoenix Floaties and Splash Medals like a proGold Pass August 2025: All rewards listed