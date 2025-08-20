  • home icon
All Clash of Clans Clan Games rewards and points required (August 2025)

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Aug 20, 2025 08:47 GMT
Clan Games is just around the corner (Image via Supercell)
Clan Games is just around the corner (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Clan Games is a monthly event in which you assign yourself tasks that must be completed within a certain period. Doing so yields Clan Points that count toward the total points acquired by your Clan in the festivity. Based on the number of Clan Points acquired by the end of Clan Games, your Clan receives rewards.

Here are the rewards offered for this month's Clash of Clans Clan Games.

Note: You can't leave your Clan after assigning yourself a task in Clan Games.

Clash of Clans Clan Games (August 2025): Rewards and points required

The Clash of Clans Clan Games will kick off on August 22, 2025, and continue until August 28. In this festivity, if your Clan acquires an appropriate number of Clan Points, you can pick your desired item from a certain number of tiers.

For example, if your Clan acquires 12,000 Clan Points by the end of the event, you can pick one reward each from Tier I, II, and III. Furthermore, if your Clan acquires 50,000 Clan Points, of which your contribution alone is 4,000, you will be eligible to claim a reward from all Tiers, including Tier VII, which is a bonus.

Here's a list of rewards and the Clan Points required in the Clash of Clans Clan Games (August 2025):

  • Tier I (3000 points): Dark Elixir equivalent to 30% of your Dark Elixir Storage Capacity, 1 x Power Potion, and 20 Gems.
  • Tier II (7500 points): Elixir equivalent to 30% of your Elixir Storage Capacity, 1 x Hero Potion, and 1 x Clock Tower Potion.
  • Tier III (12000 points): 1 x Shovel of Obstacles, 1 x Research Potion, and 50 Gems.
  • Tier IV (18000 points): Dark Elixir equivalent to 70% of your Dark Elixir Storage Capacity, Elixir equivalent to 70% of your Elixir Storage Capacity, and 6 x Wallrings.
  • Tier V (28000 points): Gold equivalent to 90% of your Gold Storage Capacity, Rune of Builder Elixir, and 2 x Builder Potions.
  • Tier VI (38000 points): 1 x Book of Builder, Rune of Elixir, and 1 x Shovel of Obstacles.
  • Tier VII (50000 points): 1 x Book of Everything, Rune of Elixir, 100 x Gems.
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 800 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

