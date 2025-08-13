How to three-star the Monolith Mayhem challenge in Clash of Clans

The Monolith Mayhem challenge in Clash of Clans is live and tasks players with three-starring a base. However, unlike how you perform Home Village multiplayer attacks, the challenge has a different gameplay mechanic and tasks you to destroy the base, not with a provided army, but solely by the Barbarian King.

Ad

Read on to learn how you can three-star the Monolith Mayhem challenge in Clash of Clans.

Also read: How to claim Supercell Store Community Event's rewards in Clash of Clans

How you can three-star the Monolith Mayhem challenge in Clash of Clans

This is the base you need to destroy in the challenge (Image via Supercell)

Unlike how you attack a village in other COC challenges, you must manually control the Barbarian King by tapping on the spot where you wish him to go and attack. For example, if you want the King to attack a certain building, you must tap on that structure. It will prompt him to take the shortest course and attack it when he reaches the structure.

Ad

Trending

You can also destroy cookies scattered around the base that captured certain troops. As you do this while moving around the base, you also create an army in the process.

Furthermore, the Barbarian King is equipped with the Rage Vial and Vampstache Equipment, which boost his movement speed and damage output upon triggering his ability, as well as increase his health every time he lands a blow.

With that in mind, how's how you three-star the Monolith Mayhem challenge in Clash of Clans:

Ad

Deploy the King and then destroy the nearby Wizard Towers and Multi-Inferno. Avoid unlocking the troops for now.

Destroy the Clan Castle, Air Sweeper, and then unlock the Barbarian Kickers.

Let Barbarian Kickers take down the nearby Scattershots while the King absorbs incoming attacks from the defense.

Destroy all the defenses in the South-western section of the base.

Unlock the Battle Rams if they haven't been unlocked yet.

After this, take down all the Monoliths.

Ad

By following these steps, you should easily be able to three-star the base without any trouble.

Also read: Clash of Clans Splash Bash event: Everything you need to know

What are the rewards that the Monolith Mayhem challenge in Clash of Clans offers?

Rewards offered in the challenge (Image via Supercell)

Monolith Mayhem challenge in Clash of Clans offers 400 Exp, 25 Gems, and one Resource Potion.

Ad

More articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 800 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More