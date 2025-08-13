How to three-star the Monolith Mayhem challenge in Clash of Clans

The Monolith Mayhem challenge in Clash of Clans is live and tasks players with three-starring a base. However, unlike how you perform Home Village multiplayer attacks, the challenge has a different gameplay mechanic and tasks you to destroy the base, not with a provided army, but solely by the Barbarian King.
Read on to learn how you can three-star the Monolith Mayhem challenge in Clash of Clans.
How you can three-star the Monolith Mayhem challenge in Clash of Clans
Unlike how you attack a village in other COC challenges, you must manually control the Barbarian King by tapping on the spot where you wish him to go and attack. For example, if you want the King to attack a certain building, you must tap on that structure. It will prompt him to take the shortest course and attack it when he reaches the structure.
You can also destroy cookies scattered around the base that captured certain troops. As you do this while moving around the base, you also create an army in the process.
Furthermore, the Barbarian King is equipped with the Rage Vial and Vampstache Equipment, which boost his movement speed and damage output upon triggering his ability, as well as increase his health every time he lands a blow.
With that in mind, how's how you three-star the Monolith Mayhem challenge in Clash of Clans:
- Deploy the King and then destroy the nearby Wizard Towers and Multi-Inferno. Avoid unlocking the troops for now.
- Destroy the Clan Castle, Air Sweeper, and then unlock the Barbarian Kickers.
- Let Barbarian Kickers take down the nearby Scattershots while the King absorbs incoming attacks from the defense.
- Destroy all the defenses in the South-western section of the base.
- Unlock the Battle Rams if they haven't been unlocked yet.
- After this, take down all the Monoliths.
By following these steps, you should easily be able to three-star the base without any trouble.
What are the rewards that the Monolith Mayhem challenge in Clash of Clans offers?
Monolith Mayhem challenge in Clash of Clans offers 400 Exp, 25 Gems, and one Resource Potion.
