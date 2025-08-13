Clash of Clans Splash Bash event: Everything you need to know

The Clash of Clans Splash Bash event is live, featuring two event-exclusive currencies: Phoenix Floaties and Splash Medals. The former is collected by performing multiplayer attacks and looting it from enemies' villages. The more you earn this currency, the further you progress in this medal event's reward track, receiving items offered there, including Splash Medals.The Splash Medals are then used to purchase items the Clash of Clans Splash Bash event has brought to the Trader Shop.Also read: Clash of Clans Clash-A-Rama Champion skin: Design and cost exploredEverything you need to know about the Clash of Clans Splash Bash eventScheduleThe Clash of Clans Splash Bash event went live on August 8, 2025, and will run until August 28.GameplayThe main objective is to collect as many Phoenix Floaties and Splash Medals as possible. Doing so will ensure you receive all the rewards offered in the event's reward track. Furthermore, you can buy your desired items from the Trader Shop with the Splash Medals you earn.RewardsThe Clash of Clans Splash Bash event offers rewards in its prize path as well as the Trader Shop. Here are all of them:Reward track20 Glowy Ore, 400 Splash Medals500 Splash Medals, 1 Clan Castle Cake20 Glowy Ore, 450 Splash Medals1050 Splash Medals, Clan Castle Cake30 Glowy Ore, 700 Splash Medals500 Splash Medals, 1 Mighty Morsel30 Glowy Ore, 500 Shiny Ore1050 Splash Medals, 750 Splash Medals40 Glowy Ore, 2 Mighty Morsel500 Splash Medals, 50 Glowy Ore40 Glowy Ore, 750 Shiny Ore10 Starry Ore, 1 Clan Castle Cake60 Glowy Ore, 1 Mighty Morsel500 Splash Medals, 70 Glowy Ore60 Glowy Ore, 850 Shiny Ore15 Starry Ore, 800 Splash Medals70 Glowy Ore, 950 Shiny Ore600 Splash Medals, 75 Glowy Ore70 Glowy Ore, 950 Shiny Ore20 Starr Ore, 90 Glowy Ore80 Glowy Ore, 1000 Shiny Ore800 Splash Medals, 1 Epic Chest80 Glowy Ore, 115 Glowy Ore35 Starry Ore, Party BenchTrader ShopHeroic Torch (Hero Equipment)Clashy Carving (Decor)Frozen (Decor)Soda Stand (Decor)Starry OreGlowy OreShiny OreAction Figure (Hero Equipment)Spiky Ball (Hero Equipment)Builder PotionBook of Heroes/Building/FightingRune of Elixir/GoldShovel of ObstaclesWall RingPower PotionResearch PotionPet PotionResource PotionClock Tower PotionClan House RoofClan House DecorationClan House WallsClan House GroundElixirGoldDark ElixirAlso read: Clash of Clans Gold Pass August 2025: All rewards listedMore articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:Clash of Clans August 2025 calendar: Schedule and eventsHow to claim Supercell Store Community Event's rewards in Clash of Clans