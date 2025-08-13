  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Clash of Clans Splash Bash event: Everything you need to know

Clash of Clans Splash Bash event: Everything you need to know

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Aug 13, 2025 09:00 GMT
A fresh medal event is here! (Image via Supercell)
A fresh medal event is here! (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Splash Bash event is live, featuring two event-exclusive currencies: Phoenix Floaties and Splash Medals. The former is collected by performing multiplayer attacks and looting it from enemies' villages. The more you earn this currency, the further you progress in this medal event's reward track, receiving items offered there, including Splash Medals.

Ad

The Splash Medals are then used to purchase items the Clash of Clans Splash Bash event has brought to the Trader Shop.

Also read: Clash of Clans Clash-A-Rama Champion skin: Design and cost explored

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans Splash Bash event

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Schedule

The Clash of Clans Splash Bash event went live on August 8, 2025, and will run until August 28.

Gameplay

The main objective is to collect as many Phoenix Floaties and Splash Medals as possible. Doing so will ensure you receive all the rewards offered in the event's reward track. Furthermore, you can buy your desired items from the Trader Shop with the Splash Medals you earn.

Rewards

The Clash of Clans Splash Bash event offers rewards in its prize path as well as the Trader Shop. Here are all of them:

Ad

Reward track

  • 20 Glowy Ore, 400 Splash Medals
  • 500 Splash Medals, 1 Clan Castle Cake
  • 20 Glowy Ore, 450 Splash Medals
  • 1050 Splash Medals, Clan Castle Cake
  • 30 Glowy Ore, 700 Splash Medals
  • 500 Splash Medals, 1 Mighty Morsel
  • 30 Glowy Ore, 500 Shiny Ore
  • 1050 Splash Medals, 750 Splash Medals
  • 40 Glowy Ore, 2 Mighty Morsel
  • 500 Splash Medals, 50 Glowy Ore
  • 40 Glowy Ore, 750 Shiny Ore
  • 10 Starry Ore, 1 Clan Castle Cake
  • 60 Glowy Ore, 1 Mighty Morsel
  • 500 Splash Medals, 70 Glowy Ore
  • 60 Glowy Ore, 850 Shiny Ore
  • 15 Starry Ore, 800 Splash Medals
  • 70 Glowy Ore, 950 Shiny Ore
  • 600 Splash Medals, 75 Glowy Ore
  • 70 Glowy Ore, 950 Shiny Ore
  • 20 Starr Ore, 90 Glowy Ore
  • 80 Glowy Ore, 1000 Shiny Ore
  • 800 Splash Medals, 1 Epic Chest
  • 80 Glowy Ore, 115 Glowy Ore
  • 35 Starry Ore, Party Bench
Ad

Trader Shop

  • Heroic Torch (Hero Equipment)
  • Clashy Carving (Decor)
  • Frozen (Decor)
  • Soda Stand (Decor)
  • Starry Ore
  • Glowy Ore
  • Shiny Ore
  • Action Figure (Hero Equipment)
  • Spiky Ball (Hero Equipment)
  • Builder Potion
  • Book of Heroes/Building/Fighting
  • Rune of Elixir/Gold
  • Shovel of Obstacles
  • Wall Ring
  • Power Potion
  • Research Potion
  • Pet Potion
  • Resource Potion
  • Clock Tower Potion
  • Clan House Roof
  • Clan House Decoration
  • Clan House Walls
  • Clan House Ground
  • Elixir
  • Gold
  • Dark Elixir

Also read: Clash of Clans Gold Pass August 2025: All rewards listed

More articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 800 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications