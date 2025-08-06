  • home icon
  How to claim Supercell Store Community Event's rewards in Clash of Clans  

How to claim Supercell Store Community Event's rewards in Clash of Clans  

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Aug 06, 2025 12:36 GMT
Claim the rewards now! (Image via Supercell)
Claim the rewards now! (Image via Supercell)

Players can now claim the rewards offered in the Supercell Store's Community Event for Clash of Clans enthusiasts. This event features a reward track, offering four precious COC items. Progressing in this prize path needed the entire community to complete a few tasks and earn points. Finally, all the milestones have been acquired, and these commodities are yours to claim.

Here's how to claim all the rewards offered in the Supercell Store Community Event's reward track.

Everything you need to know about the rewards offered in the Supercell Store Community Event in Clash of Clans

Note that the rewards offered in the Community Event can be acquired only until August 11, 2025. Here's a step-by-step guide to claiming them:

  • Step 1: Visit the Supercell Store website.
  • Step 2: Click on "Clash of Clans Store" and log in using your credentials.
  • Step 3: Scroll down to "1M Points Challenge."
  • Step 4: Hit "Claim."

Here are all the rewards:

  • Research Potions x2
  • Builder Potions x2
  • Free Bundle Maker x2
  • Extra Slot x1

What is Bundle Maker?

Bundle Maker is a package that features three slots. For each, you will be offered around five rewards from which you must pick one. All in all, you get three items of your choice from the bundle.

Here are all the options:

  • 1st Slot: Research Potion x1, Pet Potion 1, Resource Potion x2, Wall Ring x5, and Super Potion x1.
  • 2nd Slot: Lavaloon Puppet, Starry Ore, Giant Gauntlet, and Frozen Arrow.
  • 3rd Slot: Book of Heroes, Shovel of Obstacles, Builder Potion, Hero Potion, and Power Potion.
What are the offers that are live on the Supercell Store now?

Multiple bundles are being offered at a discounted price at the store because of the Clashiversary season, which marks the 13th anniversary of the game. Here are all of them:

  • One Time Purchase (Builder Potion x3 and Research Potion x3): $1
  • Gems Galore (Gems x1500): $10.25
  • Bookstravaganza (Book of Fighting, Building, Spells, Heroes, and Everything): $10.25
  • Clashiversary Deal (Builder Potion x5): $3.07
  • Potion Explosion (Research Potion x3): $0.79

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
