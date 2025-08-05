Clash of Clans Clash-A-Rama Champion skin: Design and cost explored

The Clash of Clans Clash-A-Rama Champion skin has been released with the fresh Clashiversary season. Developer Supercell introduces a new scenery and set of hero skins with every fresh season, and has done so this time as well. This month marks the game's 13th anniversary, so all hero skins released and to be released are themed around a cartoonish animation.

Read on to learn how the Clash of Clans Clash-A-Rama Champion skin looks and how to acquire it.

All details of the Clash of Clans Clash-A-Rama Champion skin

This is how the skin looks (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Clash-A-Rama Champion skin has the same color scheme as that of the hero's regular version. The only difference in their appearance is the animation, as shown in the image above. The skin has a cartoonish animation, unlike the Royal Champion's other skins.

You can acquire the Clash of Clans Clash-A-Rama Champion skin from the August 2025 Gold Pass, which costs $6.99 (price may vary depending on your country or region).

After buying the pass, you can access the current season's premium reward track, wherein you will find many exclusives unavailable for F2P players. These items include the Clash-A-Rama Champion skin, which is the first reward in the prize path.

To progress in the reward track, you must complete designated missions, such as donating a certain number of troops to clan members or taking down several buildings in multiplayer attacks. Completing such tasks yields Clash Points, which help you climb the reward track.

How to get the Clash of Clans Gold for free

Play Points (Image via Play Store)

The Google Play Store is among the best platforms for you to get freebies in any game. This digital store features Play Points, an in-app token collected by completing tasks like downloading a certain application from the Play Store, using it for a few days, and writing a review about it on the platform.

Completing these tasks yields Play Points, which can be cashed out after crossing a threshold. You can then use this money to purchase a Gold Pass in Clash of Clans.

