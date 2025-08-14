How to spend Clash of Clans Splash Medals wisely

Splash Medal is one of the two event-exclusive currencies in the Clash of Clans Splash Bush event. The only way to earn it is by gathering another limited-time event currency, Phoenix Floaties, by performing Home Village multiplayer attacks and claiming them from the Party Bench building. The more Phoenix Floaties you earn, the further you progress in the event's reward track, receiving all the items offered there, including Splash Medals.

Splash Medals are used to purchase items the Splash Bush event introduced in the Trader Shop. Note that not all exclusives offered in this shop can be bought due to the limited number of medals that you can collect. So, planning your purchase is crucial if you wish to make the most of your medals. Here's it's done.

How to make the most of the Splash Medals in Clash of Clans

F2P (free-to-play) players can collect around 4,000 Splash Medals, while those with the Event Pass can gather over 6,400 Splash Medals. With the limited medals, F2P gamers can purchase Heroic Torch, decorations, or one of the old Equipments that has been re-released.

Pick an item that will enhance your attacking skill. Usually, gamers buy a new COC Hero Equipment in haste and later find out it doesn't really align with their attack strategy. Consequently, their hard-earned medals go to waste, and the Equipment remains unused in their inventory.

Considering this, first learn the specialities of the fresh Equipment and figure out how it can benefit your attacking skill before purchasing it. Otherwise, buy Ores from the Trader Shop; they will help you upgrade your other Hero Equipments.

Avoid buying the desired item right after collecting adequate medals. Wait for all the giveaways conducted by COC content creators to be over, so that you have as many Splash Medals in Clash of Clans as possible by the end of the Splash Bash event. This will help you plan your purchase better.

Since you can collect only a limited number of Splash Medals, you can't buy all the exclusives from the Trader Shop. Furthermore, those who don't purchase the Event Pass gather even fewer medals, which is why they will miss out on even more exclusives. That said, if you've figured out what's best for your gameplay and purchase only useful items, you won't need to collect everything.

