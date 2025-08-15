  • home icon
  • How to get free Clash of Clans Clash-A-Rama Archer Queen skin and 100 Starry Ores

How to get free Clash of Clans Clash-A-Rama Archer Queen skin and 100 Starry Ores

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Aug 15, 2025 08:56 GMT
Grab the freebies! (Image via Supercell)
Grab the freebies! (Image via Supercell)

Right now, players can get a Clash-A-Rama Archer Queen skin and 100 Starry Ores in Clash of Clans without spending a penny. Developer Supercell is conducting a giveaway to celebrate the title's 13th anniversary. All you need to do to win these freebies is participate in the live Hero Rush event, collect Orange Elixir, hit milestones, and record your gameplay. Next, post these clips on your social media handles.

Read on to learn more about the giveaway.

How you can get a free Clash-A-Rama Archer Queen skin and 100 Starry Ores in Clash of Clans

Here's a step-by-step guide to participating in the giveaway and getting a free Clash-A-Rama Archer Queen skin and 100 Starry Ores in Clash of Clans:

Step 1: Participate in the Hero Rush event and record your gameplay

Hero Rush is a live event wherein your entire clan collects as much Dark Elixir (renamed as Orange Elixir for the event) as possible. Register the number of Orange Elixir you earn daily by tapping on the Contribute button in the event section.

Based on the total collection of Orange Elixir made by your clan members, you will progress in the event's reward track, receiving Treasure Chests, Splash Medals, and the Clash-A-Rama Scenery.

Record or click screenshots of the gameplay while you complete all these tasks.

Step 2: Post the clips on social media handles

Post the video or screenshots on your social media handles with the hashtag #HeroRush and your player tag.

Note that 100 lucky players will win the freebies, and participating in the giveaway doesn't guarantee you a reward. That said, you can increase your chances of victory by posting engaging content.

What are Starry Ores in Clash of Clans?

The Blacksmith building is where you upgrade your Hero Equipment using Ores (Image via Supercell)
The Blacksmith building is where you upgrade your Hero Equipment using Ores (Image via Supercell)

Clash of Clans features three types of Ores: Shiny, Glowy, and Starry. Starry Ores are the most precious and are often labelled the rarest in-game commodity. They can be used to upgrade Hero Equipment in the Blacksmith building.

To make the most of your Starry Ores, use them to upgrade only Equipment that play a significant role in your attack strategy. It's also advised that you avoid spending them on a single gear and save them to upgrade other useful Hero Equipment as well.

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
