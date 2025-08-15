How to get free Clash of Clans Clash-A-Rama Archer Queen skin and 100 Starry Ores

Right now, players can get a Clash-A-Rama Archer Queen skin and 100 Starry Ores in Clash of Clans without spending a penny. Developer Supercell is conducting a giveaway to celebrate the title's 13th anniversary. All you need to do to win these freebies is participate in the live Hero Rush event, collect Orange Elixir, hit milestones, and record your gameplay. Next, post these clips on your social media handles.Read on to learn more about the giveaway.Also read: How to claim Supercell Store Community Event's rewards in CoCHow you can get a free Clash-A-Rama Archer Queen skin and 100 Starry Ores in Clash of ClansHere's a step-by-step guide to participating in the giveaway and getting a free Clash-A-Rama Archer Queen skin and 100 Starry Ores in Clash of Clans:Step 1: Participate in the Hero Rush event and record your gameplayHero Rush is a live event wherein your entire clan collects as much Dark Elixir (renamed as Orange Elixir for the event) as possible. Register the number of Orange Elixir you earn daily by tapping on the Contribute button in the event section.Based on the total collection of Orange Elixir made by your clan members, you will progress in the event's reward track, receiving Treasure Chests, Splash Medals, and the Clash-A-Rama Scenery.Record or click screenshots of the gameplay while you complete all these tasks.Step 2: Post the clips on social media handlesPost the video or screenshots on your social media handles with the hashtag #HeroRush and your player tag.Note that 100 lucky players will win the freebies, and participating in the giveaway doesn't guarantee you a reward. That said, you can increase your chances of victory by posting engaging content.What are Starry Ores in Clash of Clans?The Blacksmith building is where you upgrade your Hero Equipment using Ores (Image via Supercell)Clash of Clans features three types of Ores: Shiny, Glowy, and Starry. Starry Ores are the most precious and are often labelled the rarest in-game commodity. They can be used to upgrade Hero Equipment in the Blacksmith building.To make the most of your Starry Ores, use them to upgrade only Equipment that play a significant role in your attack strategy. It's also advised that you avoid spending them on a single gear and save them to upgrade other useful Hero Equipment as well.Also read: How to three-star the Monolith Mayhem challengeMore articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:How to spend Splash Medals wiselyHow to collect Phoenix Floaties and Splash Medals like a proGold Pass August 2025: All rewards listed