Clash of Clans Phoenix Floaties and Splash Medals are two event-exclusive currencies released in the ongoing Splash Bash event. Developer Supercell released this medal event to celebrate the title's 13th anniversary, introducing many fresh items, such as Hero Torch, time-limited troops, and decor, among other commodities.
The main objective of Splash Bash is to collect as many Phoenix Floaties and Splash Medals as possible. This will ensure you collect all the rewards offered in the event's prize path - you can buy your desired item from the Trader Shop. On that note, let's look at how to collect Clash of Clans Phoenix Floaties and Splash Medals like a pro.
How can you collect as many Clash of Clans Phoenix Floaties and Splash Medals as possible?
Phoenix Floaties are earned by performing Home Village multiplayer attacks and looting them from enemies' buildings. Note that this currency isn't stored in foes' storages but is randomly dispersed among different buildings, which are highlighted accordingly. You must take down these structures as a priority to loot Phoenix Floaties.
The more Phoenix Floaties you earn, the further you progress in the event's reward track, receiving all the rewards offered there, including Splash Medals. Splash Medals are used to purchase items that the Splash Bash event has brought to the Trader Shop, such as Hero Torch (Grand Warden Equipment) and various decorations.
Tips and tricks
Phoenix Floaties
Since performing Home Village multiplayer attacks is the only way to collect Phoenix Floaties, it's advised that you raid villages as much as possible. Moreover, since Unlimited Heroes is also live, make the most of it and try to three-star every attack. Doing so yields some extra Phoenix Floaties.
You can also look out for giveaways conducted by COC content creators; they offer a decent number of event-exclusive currencies for free.
Splash Medals
Although the event's reward track yields just 3,100 Splash Medals and 5,500 Splash Medals for F2P and Event Pass holders, you can still keep collecting Phoenix Floaties to earn an extra 900 medals.
Furthermore, you can look out for giveaways conducted by COC content creators to get additional medals.
