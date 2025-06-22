All Clash of Clans Clan Games rewards and points required (June 2025)

The Clash of Clans Clan Games features tasks that must be completed within a certain period. A monthly event, the Clan Games offers tons of lucrative rewards. Performing well in this festivity requires your entire clan to work as a team and finish as many tasks as possible. Doing so yields Clash Points, which determine the quality and quantity of items you acquire in Clan Games.

Supercell has released all the rewards the Clash of Clans Clan Games offers in June 2025. Read on to check them out.

Note: You can't leave your clan after assigning yourself a task in Clan Games.

Clash of Clans Clan Games (June 2025): Rewards and points required

The Clash of Clans Clan Games will kick off today (June 22, 2025) and continue until June 28, 2025. If your clan acquires an appropriate number of Clan Points in this event, you can pick your desired reward from a certain number of tiers.

For instance, if your clan collects 12,000 Clan Points, you will be eligible to pick a reward from Tier I, II, and III. Likewise, you can claim a reward from all tiers if your clan gathers 50,000 Clan Points.

The following is a list of rewards and the Clan Points required in Clash of Clans Clan Games June 2025:

Tier I (3000 points): Gold equivalent to 20% of your Gold Storage Capacity, 1 x Resource Potion, and 20 Gems.

Gold equivalent to 20% of your Gold Storage Capacity, 1 x Resource Potion, and 20 Gems. Tier II (7500 points): Dark Elixir equivalent to 30% of your Dark Elixir Storage Capacity, 1 x Power Potion, and 1 x Clock Tower Potion.

Dark Elixir equivalent to 30% of your Dark Elixir Storage Capacity, 1 x Power Potion, and 1 x Clock Tower Potion. Tier III (12000 points): 4 x Wallrings, 1 x Research Potion, and 40 Gems.

4 x Wallrings, 1 x Research Potion, and 40 Gems. Tier IV (18000 points): Gold equivalent to 80% of your Gold Storage Capacity, 1 x Super Troop Potion, and 1 x Shovel of Obstacle.

Gold equivalent to 80% of your Gold Storage Capacity, 1 x Super Troop Potion, and 1 x Shovel of Obstacle. Tier V (30000 points): Elixir equivalent to 100% of your Elixir Storage Capacity, Rune of Builder Gold, and 2 x Builder Potions.

Elixir equivalent to 100% of your Elixir Storage Capacity, Rune of Builder Gold, and 2 x Builder Potions. Tier VI (50000 points): 1 x Book of Hero, Rune of Gold, and 100x Gems.

Note that if your clan collects 50,000 Clan Points, of which your share alone is 4,000 Clan Points, you can claim all three items from all tiers.

