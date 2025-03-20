All EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles Squad B Heroes and their exchanges explored

EA Sports has introduced the EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles Squad B Heroes. The featured players have been added to the Hero Assembly chapter in the Heroes Chronicles promo. They will be available until the next season reset in the game.

You can obtain the Squad B Heroes by completing their respective exchanges, Adding them to your Ultimate Team will help you win more H2H, VSA, and other matches.

Which players feature as the EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles Squad B Heroes?

Like the EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles Squad A, Squad B Heroes have high OVR cards. Squad B features midfielders and will be massively helpful to those whose UTs lack great players in the position.

All newly introduced EA FC Mobile Heroes Challenge Squad B Heroes (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles Squad B Heroes:

105 OVR CAM - Guti

105 OVR LM - Ze Roberto

106 OVR CAM - Marek Hamsik

105 OVR CM - Mohammed Noor

106 OVR CDM - Blaise Matuidi

Note that all the EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles Squad B Heroes are introduced with different rank-ups.

Guti and Matuidi have been ranked up to one level (blue variant). Meanwhile, Ze Roberto and Hamsil have been ranked up to two levels (green variant). Noor is the only one to have a three-level rank-up (purple variant).

If you are looking for attacking options, you can use Guti and Hamsik. Meanwhile, for midfield stability, you can opt for Noor and Matuidi. The craze for a great left midfielder will likely result in Ze Roberto slotting into many gamers' Ultimate Teams.

Also Read: EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Code Neon Week 3 Icons.

How can you complete the EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles Squad B Heroes exchanges?

The Squab B Heroes exchanges differ from those that require you to trade in fodder cards. Here, you must trade in Hero Tokens to obtain your favorite Hero.

Each Squad B Heroes exchange requires 180 Hero Tokens. Every day, 20 Hero Tokens can be redeemed as log-in rewards from the Hero Trial chapter path. This indicates that you can redeem one Hero in nine days and all Heroes in 45 days.

