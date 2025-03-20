  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • All EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles Squad B Heroes and their exchanges explored

All EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles Squad B Heroes and their exchanges explored

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Mar 20, 2025 10:33 IST
EA FC Mobile Heroes Challenge Squad B Heroes feature great legends (Image via EA Sports)
EA FC Mobile Heroes Challenge Squad B Heroes feature great legends (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports has introduced the EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles Squad B Heroes. The featured players have been added to the Hero Assembly chapter in the Heroes Chronicles promo. They will be available until the next season reset in the game.

Ad

You can obtain the Squad B Heroes by completing their respective exchanges, Adding them to your Ultimate Team will help you win more H2H, VSA, and other matches.

Which players feature as the EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles Squad B Heroes?

Like the EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles Squad A, Squad B Heroes have high OVR cards. Squad B features midfielders and will be massively helpful to those whose UTs lack great players in the position.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All newly introduced EA FC Mobile Heroes Challenge Squad B Heroes (Image via EA Sports)
All newly introduced EA FC Mobile Heroes Challenge Squad B Heroes (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles Squad B Heroes:

Ad
  • 105 OVR CAM - Guti
  • 105 OVR LM - Ze Roberto
  • 106 OVR CAM - Marek Hamsik
  • 105 OVR CM - Mohammed Noor
  • 106 OVR CDM - Blaise Matuidi

Note that all the EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles Squad B Heroes are introduced with different rank-ups.

Guti and Matuidi have been ranked up to one level (blue variant). Meanwhile, Ze Roberto and Hamsil have been ranked up to two levels (green variant). Noor is the only one to have a three-level rank-up (purple variant).

Ad

If you are looking for attacking options, you can use Guti and Hamsik. Meanwhile, for midfield stability, you can opt for Noor and Matuidi. The craze for a great left midfielder will likely result in Ze Roberto slotting into many gamers' Ultimate Teams.

Also Read: EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Code Neon Week 3 Icons.

How can you complete the EA FC Mobile Heroes Chronicles Squad B Heroes exchanges?

The Squab B Heroes exchanges differ from those that require you to trade in fodder cards. Here, you must trade in Hero Tokens to obtain your favorite Hero.

Ad

Each Squad B Heroes exchange requires 180 Hero Tokens. Every day, 20 Hero Tokens can be redeemed as log-in rewards from the Hero Trial chapter path. This indicates that you can redeem one Hero in nine days and all Heroes in 45 days.

Explore our other coverage on EA FC Mobile:

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी