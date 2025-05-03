All new cards in the Marvel Snap New X-Men season explained

The Marvel Snap New X-Men season is arriving soon, and it is set to introduce 5 new Series 5 cards. Once the season goes live on May 6, 2025, players will be able to purchase Snap Packs to gradually unlock these cards. However, this month's Season card, Esme Cuckoo, can only be unlocked by purchasing the Premium Season Pass.

This article highlights all the upcoming cards in the Marvel Snap New X-Men season.

5 new cards in the Marvel Snap New X-Men season

The five new cards arriving in the Marvel Snap New X-Men season are listed below:

1) Esme Cuckoo

Esme Cuckoo is the Season Pass card for May 2025 (Image via Nuverse)

Release date: May 6, 2025

May 6, 2025 Cost: 3

3 Power: 4

4 Rarity: Series 5

Series 5 On Reveal ability: Copy a card from your deck into your hand. Set its Cost to 3 and Power to 4.

Esma Cuckoo will be playable in mid-game and can give the player an affordable copy of an expensive card. However, the ability is quite random and can also create a high-cost copy of a low-cost card.

Once the Marvel Snap New X-Men season concludes, players will be able to unlock Esa Cuckoo through Snap Packs.

2) Surge

Surge will be the first card of the Marvel Snap X-Men season (Image via Nuverse)

Release date: May 6, 2025

May 6, 2025 Cost: 2

2 Power: 2

2 Series: 5

5 On Reveal ability: Give the top card of your deck -1 Cost and +1 Power. After you play it, repeat this ability.

Surge is a low-cost card and can be used in the early game to reduce the costs of up to four cards. Players are advised to deploy the card early to get the maximum value. Since it is a low-cost card with an ability that can aid most cards, Surge can be utilized in various Archetypes.

3) Prodigy

Prodigy will be available in the Snap Packs after Surge (Image via Nuverse)

Release date: May 13, 2025

May 13, 2025 Cost: 3

3 Power: 4

4 Series: 5

5 On Reveal ability: If this is in the back row, copy the text of the card in front of it.

This card is likely to fit in the Lane-filling Archetype that buffs players for putting more cards on the board. Since Prodigy costs 3, players can deploy it as early as the third turn. However, keeping the card in the hand can help players copy stronger abilities in later turns.

4) Elixir

Elixir can be used to revive high-cost cards (Image via Nuverse)

Release date: May 20, 2025

May 20, 2025 Cost: 2

2 Energy: 3

3 Series: 5

5 On Reveal ability: One of your cards destroyed last turn gets revived here.

Elixir is designed to fit in the Destroy Archetype. This card should be used in the later turns, right after destroying a card with a strong ability. Running Elixir with Carnage and Deathlok will also give the player freedom to destroy cards that they want to keep on the board.

5) Xorn

The Xorn card is arriving in the Marvel Snap New X-Men season (Image via Nuverse)

Release date: May 27, 2025

May 27, 2025 Cost: 2

2 Power : 3

: 3 Rarity: Series 5

Series 5 Card description: After ANY 3 or 4-cost card is played here, move it to another location.

Xorn will be the final card released in the Marvel Snap New X-Men season, and it will be used in the Move Archetype. Players should pair Xorn with cards that get Power boosts when moved. Additionally, it is a low-cost card, costing only 2 Power to deploy.

