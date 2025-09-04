All PUBG Mobile 4.0 update Classic Mode changes and improvements explored

PUBG Mobile will receive the version 4.0 update today (September 4, 2025). The content this patch will introduce includes tons of game mode changes, a new weapon, more Ace tier rewards, a new chapter in Metro Royale mode, and a fresh mode called Spooky Soiree. Updating the game before September 10 will reward you with 3,000 BP and 100 AG, so download the APK file on time.

Read on to learn about the Classic mode changes set to be made in the 4.0 update.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Everything you need to know about the Classic mode changes made in PUBG Mobile 4.0 update

Here are the classic mode changes made in 4.0 update (Image via Tencent Games)

Weapon updates

New weapon: Mortar

This is a lightweight weapon equipped in the pistol slot and requires special explosive ammo.

To use Mortar, set it on the ground and fire at the target location.

The weapon has two firing modes: the first aims directly at the target within line of sight, while the other uses the map to strike areas that are out of your visual range.

Firearm improvements

The weapon reloading visuals will be more realistic.

When reloading firearms, such as ARs, SMGs, certain marksman rifles, and pistols, you can leave a round in the chamber to gain an additional round.

For empty pistols, the idle and reload animations have been enhanced without affecting reload duration and handling.

For firing stability, the firearm recoil calculation system has been improved.

Attachment updates

Foregrip adjustments

Angled Foregrip: Grants slightly more horizontal recoil control.

Grants slightly more horizontal recoil control. Half Grip: When firing, it slightly increases view stability.

When firing, it slightly increases view stability. Light Grip: Doesn't grant increased vertical recoil control anymore, but boosts view stability when firing and improves firing stability.

Doesn't grant increased vertical recoil control anymore, but boosts view stability when firing and improves firing stability. Ergonomic Foregrip: Grants slightly less horizontal and vertical recoil control, but enhances firing stability and reduces firing sway.

Grants slightly less horizontal and vertical recoil control, but enhances firing stability and reduces firing sway. Laser Sight: Reduces bullet spread slightly.

Stock adjustments

Tact Stock: Decreases firing sway but grants less recoil control.

Decreases firing sway but grants less recoil control. Cheek Pad: When firing, it grants slightly less horizontal recoil control with more bullet spread than before, but boosts view stability.

Attachment attribute descriptions

In the inventory, the descriptions of foregrips have been updated.

Map updates

Erangel's Lipovka update

Swings and a Ferris Wheel have been added to the seaside park on the north beach of Lipovka in Erangel, creating a place to relax after cut-throat fights.

