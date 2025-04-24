Best Brawlers for Brawl Stars Starr Drop Challenges (April 23, 2025)

Supercell provided two Brawl Stars Starr Drop Challenges on April 23, 2025, offering free in-game items ranging from skins to Brawlers and their Hypercharge. The reward is based on the player's luck and the rarity of the Starr Drop they acquire. These two challenges are featured across the Brawl Hockey and Treasure Hunt game modes, requiring players to achieve 15 victories on each one of them.
With the challenge deadline set for April 30, 2025, it's essential to choose the correct Brawler suitable for the two game modes. This article highlights some of them to help players complete the Brawl Stars Starr Drop Challenges.
Brawlers for Brawl Stars Starr Drop Challenge in Treasure Hunt mode
In the Treasure Hunt game mode, the key to victory lies in locking down the Plates where treasures spawn, requiring Brawlers with high durability and crowd control abilities.
Frank, with his colossal health pool, can easily tank enemy attacks while standing on a Plate. Meanwhile, his stun-inducing Super interrupts opponents trying to contest, and his healing Gadget keeps both himself and allies alive during the 3 to 5-second spawn window.
The second Brawler that excels in such scenarios is El Primo. He can dive onto Plates with his Super, damaging opponents and closing the gap to land his punches. Furthermore, his high health ensures that he drives opponents off Plates and secures treasures for his own team.
Lastly, Darryl's rolling Super makes him a top choice for securing spawned treasures and repositioning himself to complete the Brawl Stars Starr Drop Challenge. His burst damage and reload-boosting Star Power enable him to repel enemy advances and sustain pressure on them.
Best Brawlers for Brawl Stars Starr Drop Challenge in Brawl Hockey mode
In Brawl Hockey, two teams of three players each compete to shoot a puck into the opposing goal. The first team to score three goals wins the match.
Melodie thrives in this game mode with her long-ranged Monster Note attack that deals consistent damage and her dash-based Super. She can dribble the puck across open stretches using her Super ability that doesn’t consume ammo. Furthermore, her Fast Beats Star Power boosts her movement speed based on orbiting notes, allowing her to traverse and score goals easily.
Bea thrives in open maps due to her long-range support, as one hit with her Big Sting attack supercharges her next shot. Her Iron Hive Super spawns bee drones that slow down enemies, providing crucial time to score goals. Using her Rattled Hive Gadget, she creates a defensive shield of bees that circle and target nearby enemies, helping her complete the Brawl Stars Starr Drop Challenge.
Gray’s unique portal-creating Super gives teams a tactical advantage across icy maps by letting him and allies teleport past walls directly to the puck or goal. With moderate health and reliable finger-gun shots, Gray can hold the puck just long enough to set up teleport plays, and his Walking Cane Gadget can pull opponents slightly off course when they try to swipe the puck away.
