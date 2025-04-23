  • home icon
  How to get Brawl Stars Player Icon for free (April 23, 2025)

How to get Brawl Stars Player Icon for free (April 23, 2025)

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Apr 23, 2025 22:41 IST
Latest Brawl Stars Player Icon (Image via Supercell)

The latest Brawl Stars Player Icon consists of an egg displayed inside a Nintendo Switch screen. This device has several buttons, including play and pause, imparting a "gaming" aesthetic to the icon. Similar to other Player Icons, this one is square-shaped and has a black background. You can acquire it for free using the latest challenge offered by Supercell on April 23, 2025.

This article explains the necessary steps of the challenge and also highlights a few important Brawlers that might help you achieve the objective.

Method to get a free Brawl Stars Player Icon on April 23, 2025

To get a free Player Icon, you must win 69 battles across different game modes until April 30, 2025. At the end of the 69th victory, your game's home screen will be overlapped with the acquired reward to notify you. You can then use it as a profile picture that will be displayed when someone checks your gaming account. Follow these steps to change your display picture:

  1. Select your profile name present at the top left corner of the home screen.
  2. Select the existing Brawl Stars Player Icon displayed beneath the Profile heading.
  3. Scroll to the bottom and choose the newly acquired egg icon to complete the process.
Also read: How to get Brawl Stars Brawl Talk Player Icon for free?

Best Brawlers to use to get April 23 (2025) Brawl Stars Player Icon

Chester wearing Uno skin (Image via Supercell)
Chester wearing Uno skin (Image via Supercell)

Here are the best Brawlers to use for this challenge:

  • Angelo: Angelo thrives on open maps with his extremely long-range charged shots and his ability to hover over water. His Super creates a toxic area that damages enemies and also boosts his attacks with Poison effects when inside it. Angelo's "Stinging Flight" Gadget offers a clutch escape and heal, while his "In My Element" Hypercharge makes the toxic area move with him, making it easier for his team to win matches.
  • Janet: Janet remains one of the most consistent mid-range threats. Her "Drop the Bass" Gadget reveals and pressures enemies in bushes, while her Super lets her fly over obstacles, dropping bombs to clear out teams and reposition safely. Moreover, thanks to her "Magnum Opus" Hypercharge, Janet can levitate in the air to target opponents more precisely.
  • Chester: Chester can be used as a versatile wildcard for winning matches. His bursty multi-bell attacks can quickly delete opponents in close combat, and his "Crunchy, Chewy, Gooey" Hypercharge fuses three powerful Supers into one devastating combo to instantly eliminate enemies.
That concludes our guide on how to get a Brawl Stars Player Icon for free.

Md Farhan Sajid

Md Farhan is a mobile gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A gaming aficionado since his childhood days, Clash Royale was his gateway into this world, and it has culminated in an impressive writing career, garnering more than 7.6 million reads in just 13 months at Sportskeeda. More often than not, he can be found on X unearthing important news to break to the community.

Judo Sloth Gaming, Itzu, and Prettex Gaming are Farhan's favorite Clash of Clans gaming channels. However, if given an opportunity to drop into any game of his choice, Farhan would opt for Pokémon Go as he fantasizes about catching and training various critters like Pikachu, Charizard, and Bulbasaur.

Farhan is currently pursuing a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Business Systems. While this field may not have a direct connection to his passion for esports journalism, the experience he has gathered and the core values he has developed through his education have proven to be invaluable pillars of his work at Sportskeeda.

When he’s taking a break from creating helpful guides for the community, he can be found gaming on his phone, reading manga or novels, and watching football or cricket.

Edited by Niladri Roy
