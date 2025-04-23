How to get Brawl Stars Player Icon for free (April 23, 2025)

The latest Brawl Stars Player Icon consists of an egg displayed inside a Nintendo Switch screen. This device has several buttons, including play and pause, imparting a "gaming" aesthetic to the icon. Similar to other Player Icons, this one is square-shaped and has a black background. You can acquire it for free using the latest challenge offered by Supercell on April 23, 2025.
This article explains the necessary steps of the challenge and also highlights a few important Brawlers that might help you achieve the objective.
Method to get a free Brawl Stars Player Icon on April 23, 2025
To get a free Player Icon, you must win 69 battles across different game modes until April 30, 2025. At the end of the 69th victory, your game's home screen will be overlapped with the acquired reward to notify you. You can then use it as a profile picture that will be displayed when someone checks your gaming account. Follow these steps to change your display picture:
- Select your profile name present at the top left corner of the home screen.
- Select the existing Brawl Stars Player Icon displayed beneath the Profile heading.
- Scroll to the bottom and choose the newly acquired egg icon to complete the process.
Best Brawlers to use to get April 23 (2025) Brawl Stars Player Icon
Here are the best Brawlers to use for this challenge:
- Angelo: Angelo thrives on open maps with his extremely long-range charged shots and his ability to hover over water. His Super creates a toxic area that damages enemies and also boosts his attacks with Poison effects when inside it. Angelo's "Stinging Flight" Gadget offers a clutch escape and heal, while his "In My Element" Hypercharge makes the toxic area move with him, making it easier for his team to win matches.
- Janet: Janet remains one of the most consistent mid-range threats. Her "Drop the Bass" Gadget reveals and pressures enemies in bushes, while her Super lets her fly over obstacles, dropping bombs to clear out teams and reposition safely. Moreover, thanks to her "Magnum Opus" Hypercharge, Janet can levitate in the air to target opponents more precisely.
- Chester: Chester can be used as a versatile wildcard for winning matches. His bursty multi-bell attacks can quickly delete opponents in close combat, and his "Crunchy, Chewy, Gooey" Hypercharge fuses three powerful Supers into one devastating combo to instantly eliminate enemies.
That concludes our guide on how to get a Brawl Stars Player Icon for free.
