Finx in Brawl Stars is a new Mythic character belonging to the Controller class of Brawlers in the game. He has a large health bank and engages in long-range damage using his Chronocast attack. His Super allows him to warp time in an area, where the projectile speeds of enemy Brawlers decrease and that of Finx increase. This gives him a competitive advantage over other players.

To maximize his potential, however, it is essential to pair him with the right Brawlers. In this article, we'll look into the best Brawlers to pair with Finx.

The best Brawlers to use with Finx in Brawl Stars

1) Mortis - Assassin

Mortis is an excellent Assassin for Finx in Brawl Stars. (Image via Supercell)

Mortis is an excellent Assassin to use alongside Finx in Brawl Stars. He has a large health bank and engages in close-range damage using his Shovel Swing attack. His Super allows him to call a swarm of vampire bats that drain the health of enemy Brawlers while restoring his own.

He complements Finx by diving into enemy lines while Finx controls the battlefield with his slowing abilities. Mortis can capitalize on slowed or distracted enemies, quickly eliminating key targets and retreating safely.

Strategy: We recommend you use Finx’s slowing Super to trap enemies, allowing Mortis to dash in and secure kills. Focus on isolating squishy brawlers like snipers or supports. Avoid prolonged engagements with tanks or grouped enemies unless Finx has softened them up.

2) Juju - Artillery

Juju is a great companion for Finx in Brawl Stars. (Image via Supercell)

Juju is a great Artillery class Brawler to use with Finx in the game. She has a decent health pool and deals projectile damage to enemies, dealing 1000 hitpoints worth of damage. Her Super allows her to summon Gris-Gris, a voodoo doll that drags itself to enemies, throwing damaging needles at them.

Finx’s slowing abilities make it easier for Juju to land his high-damage projectiles on enemies. Together, they can dominate open maps by forcing opponents into predictable movements and punishing them with heavy splash damage.

Strategy: It is recommended that you position Juju behind Finx to maximize range advantage. Use Finx’s attacks to slow enemies, ensuring Juju’s shots hit their mark. Focus on controlling choke points or objectives like Hot Zone or Siege.

3) Tara - Damage Dealer

Tara is a great Damage Dealer for Finx in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Tara is a great companion to have alongside Finx in Brawl Stars. She has a decent health bank and engages in long-range damage using her Triple Tarot attack. Her Super allows her to generate a gravity well where her enemies get pulled together, causing 800 hitpoints worth of damage.

Tara’s Super synergizes well with Finx’s ability to slow enemies. After grouping opponents with her vortex, Finx can follow up with his attacks for devastating damage. This duo thrives in modes like Brawl Ball or Gem Grab, where controlling groups of enemies is crucial.

Strategy: We recommend you coordinate Tara’s Super with Finx’s slowing abilities to maximize damage output. Focus on clustering enemies together and using both brawlers’ abilities to secure multi-kills or zone control.

4) Ollie - Tank

Ollie is the best Tank for Finx in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Ollie is a new Tank class Brawler who makes for a great companion to use with Finx in Brawl Stars. He has a huge health pool and deals 1000 damage using his soundwave attack. His Super allows him to hypnotize enemies, letting him deal extra damage while slowing them down.

Ollie can absorb pressure while Finx supports from the backline with his long-range attacks. When Ollie charges into a slowed group of enemies, he can deal massive damage while giving Finx time to reposition safely.

Strategy: It is recommended that you let Ollie lead the charge into enemy territory while Finx slows down opponents from afar. Use Ollie’s knockback ability to scatter grouped enemies, making them easier targets for Finx’s precise attacks.

5) Gene - Controller

Gene is another great controller to have with Finx in Brawl Stars. (Image via Supercell)

Gene is an excellent Controller class Brawler to use with Finx in the game. He has a decent health pool and deals quite a bit of damage using his Smoke Blast attack. His Super allows him to launch a magical hand from his lamp, which pulls enemies towards Gene when hit.

His pull ability works perfectly with Finx’s slowing effects. After pulling an enemy into range, Finx can finish them off quickly while maintaining control over the area. This duo shines in modes like Bounty or Heist, where eliminating key threats can turn the tide of battle.

Strategy: We recommend you use Gene’s pull on high-value targets like snipers or supports after they’ve been slowed by Finx. Coordinate their abilities to isolate and eliminate threats efficiently while maintaining map control.

