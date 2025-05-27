5 best Clash Royale Dark Elixir event decks

The best Clash Royale Dark Elixir event decks can help you win the most rewards. In the event battles, Dark Elixir is periodically dropped randomly in the arena, creating an area of effect that boosts any troops or buildings on it. As a result, high-cost cards like PEKKA, Goblin Giant, and Sparky thrive in this game mode because their slow speed is canceled with Dark Elixir's effects.

Ad

This article lists five of the best Clash Royale Dark Elixir event decks.

5 Clash Royale Dark Elixir event decks that players should try

1) Goblin Giant Beatdown

Goblin Giant deck for the Dark Elixir event (Image via Supercell)

Goblin Giant Evolution (6 elixir)

Zap Evolution (2 elixir)

Sparky (6 elixir)

Elite Barbarians (6 elixir)

Dark Prince (4 elixir)

Electro Wizard (4 elixir)

Minions (3 elixir)

Heal Spirit (1 elixir)

Ad

Trending

This beatdown deck aims to create an attack push, with the Goblin Giant or its Evolution as the main Crown Tower attacker. Apart from that, Zap and Heal Spirit can be used to clear out swarms and support the offensive troops.

Many Clash Royale Dark Elixir event decks run slow attackers like the Sparky, as such troops benefit a lot from the speed buff.

Also read: Clash Royale Lumberjack Evolution

2) Evo Witch with Mother Witch and Cannon Cart

Ad

Evo Witch regenerates health when skeletons are defeated (Image via Supercell)

Witch Evolution (5 elixir)

Bats Evolution (2 elixir)

Suspicious Bush (2 elixir)

Cannon Cart (5 elixir)

Mother Witch (4 elixir)

Earthquake (3 elixir)

Goblins (2 elixir)

Barbarian Barrel (2 elixir)

Ad

The objective of this deck is to counter the opponent's attack push using Bats, Mother Witch, and the Cannon Cart to gain an Elixir advantage. Later, the surplus can be used to quickly target the Crown Tower with the Suspicious Bush.

Suspicious Bush card is placed in various Clash Royale Dark Elixir event decks, as it can use the dark elixir to make up for its slow movement speed.

Also read: Clash Royale Witch Evolution

Ad

3) Mega Knight Beatdown

Mega Knight is used in many Clash Royale Dark Elixir event decks (Image via Supercell)

Wall Breakers Evolution (2 elixir)

Mega Knight Evolution (7 elixir)

Prince (5 elixir)

Archer Queen (5 elixir)

Bandit (3 elixir)

Goblin Gang (3 elixir)

Arrows (3 elixir)

Zap (2 elixir)

Ad

With this deck, the aim is to create an attack Push with the Mega Knight leading the charge. This is an attack-oriented deck, running cards like Prince, Archer Queen, and the Bandit, so the Mega Knight will also act as a defender.

Wall Breakers should be used to target the Crown Towers because they can quickly cover the distance from the bridge. Their speed can be enhanced further with the Dark Elixir buff.

Ad

4) Log bait

Log Bait deck for Dark Elixir event (Image via Supercell)

Dart Goblin Evolution (3 elixir)

Valkyrie Evolution (4 elixir)

Wall Breakers (2 elixir)

Goblin Barrel (3 elixir)

Boss Bandit (3 elixir)

Princess (3 elixir)

Goblin Gang (3 elixir)

The Log (2 elixir)

Ad

The objective of this deck is to make the opponent waste their spells and capitalize on the weakness using an appropriate troop. For instance, the Princess can be used to bait out the Log, and Goblin Gang or Goblin Barrel can swiftly target the crown tower.

Valkyrie and Boss Bandit are the main tanks for this deck; you can use them in defence or to launch a small counterattack.

Also read: 5 best card evolutions in Clash Royale

Ad

5) X-Bow Cycle

X-Bow decks for Clash Royale Dark Elixir event (Image via Supercell)

Archers Evolution (3 elixir)

Tesla Evolution (4 elixir)

X-Bow (6 elixir)

Knight (3 elixir)

Fireball (4 elixir)

Skeletons (1 elixir)

Electro Spirit (1 elixir)

The Log (2 elixir)

Ad

This cycle deck runs mostly low-cost cards like Skeletons, Electro Spirit, the Log, and the Knight to help keep the X-Bow on the arena as often as possible. Players can also cycle the Fireball if the strategy with the X-Bow fails.

Many Clash Royale Dark Elixir event decks follow the X-Bow Cycle archetype because the DE buff can boost the Bow's attack speed.

Check out our other articles on Clash Royale:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More