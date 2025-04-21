Best Florence build in Black Beacon

Our Florence build in Black Beacon can help you use her kit optimally, armed with the best in-game items. She is the first 5-star character featured in the time-limited banner on the global launch. She is one of the best Fire element DPS capable of dealing damage over time and area damage with her skills. The character has easy-to-learn skills suited for beginners.

Anyone planning to pull her or has already done so probably wants to use her kit to the fullest. So, this article provides the best build for Florence in Black Beacon. One can find the best Ancient Marks, skills upgrading priority, weapons, teams, materials, and more.

Best Ancient Marks for Florence build in Back Beacon

Ancient Mark for Florence (Image via Glohow)

Here are the best Ancient Marks for a Florence build in Black Beacon:

Endless March (occupies 10 slots): She gains Pierce buff every time she consumes Vigor.

She gains Pierce buff every time she consumes Vigor. Jade Crane (occupies five slots): Increases her ultimate skill’s damage.

Increases her ultimate skill’s damage. Phoenix Tail (occupies five slots): Increases her Derived damage.

Florence is a Fire-type DPS character in Black Beacon who can dish out maximum damage. Endless March increases her damage by giving her defense penetration, and Phoenix Tail boosts the damage of her Derived Skills, Blossom Dispersal, and Blossoming Rage. Jade Crane boosts her damage output by buffing her ultimate skill.

You can use any other three-slot Ancient Marks for the remaining slots. They should prioritize choosing those that boost her Pierce, Fire Damage, and damage. Some of the best ones are listed below:

Winding Path: Increases her Pierce

Increases her Pierce Thread Mark: Increases her attack

Increases her attack Ring Knot: Increases her fire damage

Skills-upgrading priority for Florence build in Black Beacon

Florence's skills (Image via Glohow)

Below are the skills-upgrading priorities, from highest to lowest, for Florence build in Black Beacon:

Domination (Passive) Falling Petals (Skill 1) Blaze Flower (Ultimate Skill) Flower Dance (Skill 2) Ascending Blade (Combo Skill) Monarch Swordsmanship (Basic Attack)

Prioritize upgrading her Passive, Skill 1, and Ultimate Skill before others. She activates her Passive — Domination — every time she uses Falling Petals and Flower Dance. It increases the damage to her Derived Skills. This is the primary source of her heavy damage.

After that, upgrade her Skill 1: Falling Petals and Ultimate Skill: Blaze Flower for the maximum damage.

Weapons for Florence build in Black Beacon

Oracle Stained Glass Claymore weapon (Image via Glohow)

The best weapon for a Florence build in Black Beacon is her signature weapon. Here are the details:

Japeth-style Sword (3-star): Increases her Pierce by 3.6%.

Increases her Pierce by 3.6%. Japeth-style Sword - Enhanced (4-star): Increases her Pierce by 6%.

Increases her Pierce by 6%. Oracle Stained Glass Claymore (5-star): Increases her Pierce by 12%. Its sync skill, Holy One’s Prayer, causes every layer of Monarch Stance to grant an additional 4% buff to her Derived damage. The weapon also increases her penetration rate by 2% every time she hits an enemy (can stack up to 5 times). Each stack disappears subsequently after four seconds.

Best teams for Florence build in Black Beacon

Zero is one of the best teammates for Florence (Image via Glohow)

You can use the following characters for Florence build in Black Beacon:

Zero: She grants an attack buff to all allies with her Skill 2. Her Talent 2 increases damage resistance, and Talent 3 buffs the critical damage of all her team members.

She grants an attack buff to all allies with her Skill 2. Her Talent 2 increases damage resistance, and Talent 3 buffs the critical damage of all her team members. Ming: She can increase the Fire elemental damage.

She can increase the Fire elemental damage. Hephae: Can be used as an alternative to Ming. Hephae can buff Florence’s damage resistance, increasing her survivability.

Can be used as an alternative to Ming. Hephae can buff Florence’s damage resistance, increasing her survivability. Logos: Can provide a decent healing to Florence.

Best Potential for Florence build in Black Beacon

Florence's P2 effect (Image via Glohow)

You can upgrade to Potential 2 (P2) for the best Florence build in Black Beacon. At P2, her Ultimate Skill deals Derived damage and grants the maximum number of Monarch Stance stacks. This is the best spot for any player to maximize Florence's kit.

You can also fully max out her Potential and give her a crit build. P6 increases her critical hit rate and critical hit damage of Blossom Dispersal and Blooming Rage while the Monarch Stance is in effect.

Talents and Breakthrough materials for Florence build in Black Beacon

Florence's Talent 2 effect (Image via Glohow)

Here are the details of her Talents and a list of Breakthrough materials for Florence build in Black Beacon:

Talent 1 (unlocks at Breakthrough level 1): She gains an additional stack of Monarch Stance while using Blossom Dispersal or Blossom Rage in Stance.

Breakthrough materials (for level 20 cap):

Breakthrough - Moonlit Red Stone ✕ 6

Capable Candlestick ✕ 3

Orelium ✕ 2,700

Talent 2 (unlocks at Breakthrough level 2): Grants a 10% damage resistance while using Blossom Dispersal or Blooming Rage in Stance.

Breakthrough materials (for level 40 cap):

Moonlit Red Stone x 18

Capable Candlestick x 9

Orelium x 2,700

Talent 3 (unlocks at Breakthrough level 3): Increases attack by 5%.

Breakthrough materials (for level 60 cap):

Carnelian Marrow x 12

Capable Light Box x 6

Orelium x 16,200

Talent 4 (unlocks at Breakthrough level 4): Ultimate Skill deals Derived damage instead and grants a maximum number of Monarch Stance stacks.

Breakthrough materials (for level 70 cap):

Carnelian Marrow x 18

Capable Light Box x 9

Orelium x 16,200

Talent 5 (unlocks at Breakthrough level 5): Increases Fire elemental damage by 4.5%.

Breakthrough materials (for level 80 cap):

Imprint of Red Marrow x 8

Capable Forge x 4

Orelium x 36,000

That concludes our guide for Florence build in Black Beacon.

