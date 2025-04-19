How to get Rune Shards in Black Beacon

Rune Shards in Black Beacon are in-game gacha currencies that let you buy Time Seeking and Lost Time Keys. You can exchange 150 Rune Shards for one Time Seeking or Lost Time Key. They are available to purchase at different prices at the in-app store. The title also offers multiple ways to farm them, such as completing story stages, playing events, leveling up, and more.

This article provides all the ways to get Rune Shards in the title, helping you gather more pulls for the in-game gacha.

Best ways to get Rune Shards in Black Beacon

Here is the list of all the ways to get Rune Shards in Black Beacon:

1) Play the main and side stories

Clear Main Story to get Rune Shards (Image via Glohow)

The best way to get Rune Shards in Black Beacon is by completing the main story and side story stages. You can earn 50 Rune Shards upon completing every stage of the main story, whether it features a story or battles against enemies. Similarly, you can get Rune Shards upon clearing each stage of the side story game mode. However, you will only get 30 Rune Shards for each stage.

2) Level up your in-game account

Level up your in-game Seer level to get Rune Shards (Image via Glohow)

Another way of obtaining Rune Shards in Black Beacon is leveling up your in-game account. You can level up by earning Vision, equivalent to experience points. Resources stages, main story, side story, and events are some places to farm Visions.

You will get 50 Rune Shards for the first time upon reaching Seer level 3 (in-game account). After that, you will get another 50 at Seer level 7. Then, you will get 50 Rune Shards every fifth level up to the current max level of 60.

You can also earn more Rune Shards from the Vision Expansion event. The event rewards various in-game items for upgrading your Seer level. You will get 500 Rune Shards each for upgrading your Seer level to 5, 25, and 55.

3) Head Librarian’s Authority

Head Librarian's Authority game mode (Image via Glohow)

Head Librarian’s Authority features various specialized stages that help hone your combat skills. It offers seven stages: Chronoburst, Parry, Overall Time Freeze, Pursue False God, Insect & Beast, Blazing Shadow, and Mist-Clearing Lamp. Each stage contains three difficulty levels: Normal, Hard, and Nightmare.

There are three challenge objectives for every stage, and completing each grant one star. You can collect stars to obtain extra rewards, including Rune Shards in Black Beacon.

4) Brute Force Mode

Brute Force game mode (Image via Glohow)

Brute Force Mode is a permanent gameplay feature that offers three difficulty levels: Regular, Complex, and Chaotic. All difficulty levels have five floors, each spawning an infinite number of enemies. Each floor requires you to kill a specific number of enemies, after which you will ascend to the subsequent floor.

The mode will give you points based on your performance on each floor. Reaching the specified number of points in each difficulty level rewards various in-game items, including Rune Shards in Black Beacon.

5) P.E. Bonus

P.E. Bonus is the battlepass for Black Beacon (Image via Glohow)

P.E. Bonus is the battle pass for Black Beacon, offering Daily, Weekly, and Active Quests. You can complete a certain number of Daily and Weekly Quests to earn Rune Shards in Black Beacon. Completing Daily Quests every day will help you earn up to 70 Rune Shards. Weekly Quests also grant the same amount every week.

You can also earn Rune Shards by upgrading the battle pass. Upgrading the pass requires EXP that can be obtained by completing dailies, weeklies, and Active Quests.

6) Clear all Character Trials

Clear Character Trials to get Rune Shards (Image via Glohow)

Completing Character Trials is another way of earning Rune Shards in Black Beacon. You can practice and play the skills tutorial in the Character Trials feature that is accessible from the Events. The developers will feature some characters for a limited time, and completing each grants Rune Shards.

You can get 20 Rune Shards for completing a Character Trial of a 5-star and 10 for a 4-star.

7) Daily sign-in bonus

Daily sign-in bonus in Black Beacon (Image via Glohow)

The developers reward a specific in-game item every day for logging into the Black Beacon. This feature is called the daily sign-in bonus. You can get up to 80 Rune Shards in Black Beacon monthly through the daily sign-in bonus.

8) Character Breakthrough levels

Performing a character Breakthrough grants Rune Shards (Image via Glohow)

Upgrading characters’ Breakthrough levels also grants Rune Shards in Black Beacon. You will perform a Breakthrough while developing a character. All units hit a level cap first at 20 and the second at 40. The title grants 50 Rune Shards for every Breakthrough you perform. So, you will get 100 Rune Shards from every character.

You need two materials to perform a character’s Breakthrough. One is Moonlit Red Stone, and another is based on the character’s element.

9) Achievements

Course of Development category in Achievements (Image via Glohow)

Achievements feature a collection of missions in two categories: Character and Course of Development. The Character category features missions related to all the characters released to date. On the other hand, the Course of Development category features five types of missions: Seer, Collector, Communicator, Field Commander, and Outstanding Leader. Each mission in both categories can reward 5-20 Rune Shards in Black Beacon.

10) Time-limited events

Events are some of the best sources for Rune Shards (Image via Glohow)

The developers will feature time-limited events in every version update. Some events will grant Rune Shards in addition to other in-game items. You can complete them to get Rune Shards in Black Beacon. Time-limited events are some of the best sources to get plenty of Rune Shards.

11) Echoes of the Past

Echoes of the Past game mode (Image via Glohow)

Echoes of the Past is a game mode which features bosses of Black Beacon. You can challenge the bosses you fought in the main story in this game mode. There are four difficulty levels: Easy, Normal, Hard, and Nightmare. Defeating a boss in each difficulty rewards Rune Shards in Black Beacon. The bossess will have new moves, enhanced stats, buffs, and tougher compared to the main story.

It’s advised to spend your earned Rune Shards to pull on the time-limited banners in Black Beacon's gacha because they feature a newly released character and weapons. Also, Time-Seeking Keys have limited farming options. You can farm plenty of Lost Time Keys to pull on the permanent banner. So, it’s best to pull for new characters and weapons.

