Best Li Chi build in Black Beacon

Our Li Chi build in Black Beacon helps players use this 6-star character’s kit efficiently. Li Chi belongs to the Destruction class and uses the Thunder element. He can do massive single-target damage, making him a perfect contender in the boss battles. Li Chi loses his own HP while using his skill, making him a high-risk-high-reward character. So, players must use robust healers or shield providers to improve Li Chi's durability.

In this article, players can find the recommended Ancient Marks, teams, and Potential for the best Li Chi build as well as his weapons, Talents, and Breakthrough materials.

Best Ancient Marks for Li Chi build in Black Beacon

Best Ancient Marks for Li Chi (Image via Glohow)

Here are the best Ancient Marks for Li Chi build in Black Beacon:

Nourishing Wings (10-slot)

Dragon Essence (5-slot)

Shining Star (5-slot)

Nourishing Wings is one of the best Ancient Marks for Li Chi. It boosts his damage by buffing his critical hit rate bonus every time he loses HP. Dragon Essence boosts Li Chi’s charged damage, which he deals with the passive skill before activating the Godfall Fury mode and during its active.

Lastly, Shining Star increases his Ultimate Skill’s charge rate, letting him use it often. His Ultimate skill heals him, and using it in quick intervals increases his durability.

For 3-slot Ancient Marks, players can use Winding Path, Ring Knot, and Thread Mark. Use the stats for Ancient Marks in this priority for Li Chi: HP > attack boost > critical rate > Thunder Damage boost > Pierce.

Skills-upgrading priority for Li Chi build in Black Beacon

Li Chi's skills (Image via Glohow)

Here is the skills-upgrading priority for Li Chi build in Black Beacon

1) Lord of Weaponry Returns (Passive skill): Core part of his kit. It activates the Godfall Fury mode, which is the highest source of his single-target damage.

2) Rite of Thunder (Skill 2): Can generate Battle Will points to activate the Godfall Fury state.

3) Blood Pierce (Skill 1): Deals enhanced damage in Godfall Fury state.

4) Thunderstorm Fury (Ultimate skills): It heals Li Chi, contributing to his durability.

5) Bladewake (Combo skill): Upgrade this after leveling up other skills listed above.

6) Tinali Arts (Basic Attack): Upgrade this after leveling up other skills listed above.

Weapons for Li Chi build in Black Beacon

Li Chi's weapon Zhupi (Image via Glohow)

Here is the list of weapons players can use for Li Chi build in Black Beacon:

Indigo Shadow (3-star): Increases his HP by 3.24%.

Increases his HP by 3.24%. Indigo Shadow - Enhanced (4-star): Increases his HP by 5.4%

Increases his HP by 5.4% Zhupi (5-star): Increases his HP by 10.8%. Its sync skill, Blade Inscription, boosts his critical hit rate by 10% in Godfall Fury state. The critical hit rate increases by an additional 11% if there are enemies with Butterfly Shadow on the battlefield. When he defeats an enemy with Butterfly Shadow, it triggers an explosion, dealing 100% Regular Attack damage and inflicting Butterfly Shadow on the target.

Best teammates for Li Chi build in Black Beacon

Zero is one of the best teammates for Li Chi (Image via Glohow)

Here are the best teammates for Li Chi build in Black Beacon:

Asti (4-star): Can provide a substantial healing. Use as an alternative to Logos.

Can provide a substantial healing. Use as an alternative to Logos. Logos (5-star): Can provide a substantial healing.

Can provide a substantial healing. Azi (4-star): Can debuff enemies by reducing their Thunder resistance.

Can debuff enemies by reducing their Thunder resistance. Hephae (4-star): Can increase Li Chi’s damage resistance.

Can increase Li Chi’s damage resistance. Ninsar (4-star): Can provide shields.

Can provide shields. Zero (4-star): Can increase Li Chi’s damage.

Can increase Li Chi’s damage. Viola (5-star): Can quickly trigger the Electrocute effect.

Best Potential for Li Chi build in Black Beacon

Li Chi's Potential VI effects (Image via Glohow)

Players don’t need any Potential upgrades for Li Chi build in Black Beacon. He works excellently without dupes; however, those willing can upgrade it to the maximum. Potential V increases his critical damage up to a maximum of 60% for every 15% HP he loses.

Potential VI boosts his survivability by restoring 20% of his maximum HP when he takes lethal damage. He also becomes invulnerable for five seconds.

Talents and Breakthrough materials for Li Chi build in Black Beacon

Li Chi's Talent (Image via Glohow)

Here are the details of his Talents and Breakthrough materials for Li Chi build in Black Beacon:

Talent 1 (unlocks at Breakthrough level 1): Li Chi gains a Thunder damage bonus based on his maximum HP upon joining the battle. He gains a 2% Thunder damage bonus (up to a maximum of 60%) for every 1,000 maximum HP. Additionally, his critical damage increases by 15% (up to a maximum of 45%) for every 15% of HP he loses.

Breakthrough materials:

Moonlit Red Stone ✕ 6

Disassembled Wires ✕ 3

Orelium ✕ 2,700

Talent 2 (unlocks at Breakthrough level 2): He gains 20% more Battle Will points.

Breakthrough materials:

Moonlit Red Stone ✕ 18

Disassembled Wires ✕ 9

Orelium ✕ 2,700

Talent 3 (unlocks at Breakthrough level 3): Increases his HP by 6.5%.

Breakthrough materials:

Carnelian Marrow ✕ 12

Disassembled Coils ✕ 6

Orelium ✕ 16,200

Talent 4 (unlocks at Breakthrough level 4): If Li Chi’s HP drops below 55% in Godfall Fury state, he restores 5% of his lost HP while hitting an enemy with Tinali Arts: Evil Breaker. If he hits with Tinali Arts: Penetration, it restores 3% of his lost HP.

Breakthrough materials:

Carnelian Marrow ✕ 18

Disassembled Coils ✕ 9

Orelium ✕ 16,200

Talent 5 (unlocks at Breakthrough level 5): Increases his critical damage by 15%.

Breakthrough materials:

Imprint of Red Marrow ✕ 8

Disassembled Motor ✕ 4

Orelium ✕ 36,000

That concludes our Black Beacon guide for Li Chi build.

