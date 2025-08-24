Best Trunk build in Brawl Stars (2025)

The best Trunk build in Brawl Stars considerably optimizes the Brawler's performance by leveraging the right equipment. Categorized as an Epic rarity character, Trunk is known for having impressive health and high mobility. They attack by spinning, dealing up to 2800 damage in a circular area and leaving behind ants that improve movement speed and damage buff.This article highlights the ultimate Trunk build in Brawl Stars.How to unlock Trunk in Brawl StarsTrunk is currently available for purchase in the in-game shop for 16.99 USD, which will also unlock coins, gems, and a Rare quality skin for the Brawler. However, those who wish to acquire it without spending money can unlock the Brawler from the Starr Road using 925 credits or 169 gems, starting August 27, 2025.If you're lucky, you can also obtain the Brawler from Starr Drops, which might also unlock Gadget and Star Power required for constructing the optimal Trunk build in Brawl Stars.Also read: Brawl Stars Brawl Talk (August 2025) leak detailsEverything you need to know about the best Trunk build in Brawl StarsWith 10000 HP and 770 movement speed at the highest level, Trunk attacks by rolling around like a log. Using the Super, Trunk dashes forward and leaves behind a trail of small ants, each capable of dealing 300 damage.Here are the main components of the optimal Trunk build.Best Gadget for Trunk: For the Queen!Required Gadget (Image via Supercell)For constructing the ultimate Trunk build in Brawl Stars, opt for &quot;For the Queen!&quot; Gadget. Its activation allows Trunk to instantly spawn a circular area of ants that has a 2.83-tile radius, allowing you to deal instant damage to nearby opponents.Best Star Power for Trunk: New Insect OverlordsRequired Star Power (Image via Supercell)This Star Power is an ideal choice for assembling the optimal Trunk build in Brawl Stars. It allows the spawned ants to apply an attack debuff on enemies, decreasing their damage output by 15%.Best Gears for Trunk: Gadget Cooldown and ShieldRequired Gear (Image via Supercell)To complete the best Trunk build, opt for the combination of Gadget Cooldown and Shield Gears. The former decreases the cooldown time of Trunk's Gadget by 15%, enhancing the number of uses in a designated time. Meanwhile, the Shield Gear provides an added 900-HP protection that can regenerate in 10 seconds to prolong the Brawler's engagement on the battlefield.FAQs about the best Trunk build in Brawl StarsTrunk is available in the shop (Image via Supercell)Is Trunk a good Brawler?Trunk is categorized as a B-tier Brawler mainly because of the delayed activation of their main attack. Furthermore, they are weak against long-range Brawlers in open maps.What are the best game modes for Trunk in Brawl Stars?Trunk excels in control-oriented game modes on maps with ample cover, like Gem Grab and Hot Zone.Check out more articles related to the game:Best Kaze build in Brawl StarsBest Finx build in Brawl StarsBest Ollie build in Brawl Stars