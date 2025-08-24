Brawl Stars Brawl Talk leak: Subway Surfers collaboration, balance changes, and more

The Brawl Stars Brawl Talk leaks suggest the upcoming changes in the meta and a potential collaboration with the Subway Surfers. Over the next two months, new Brawlers, fresh Hypercharges, and themed skins are expected to arrive. Once the update rolls out, you could dive into a Subway Surfers-inspired game mode, alongside several balance adjustments that would directly impact your Brawlers’ effectiveness.This article discusses these Brawl Stars leaks circulating among the game's popilar content creators.Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.Subway Surfers collaboration: Brawl Stars Brawl Talk leak hints at 4-week eventThe highlight of the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk leak is the rumored Subway Surfers crossover. In this supposed four-week-long event, each week is said bring a different city: New York, Berlin, a secret Week 3 surprise, and Tokyo for the finale. Every weekend, there may be Coin Showers, and every Thursday, new quests might unlock.By progressing through the event, one could collect rail tracks to open Boom Box rewards, which may contain power-ups, items, upgrades, and even skins. Just like the SpongeBob collaboration, each Boom Box is said to unlock abilities with three upgrade levels, usable across all your Brawlers in special game modes. These abilities are apparently controlled through an extra joystick, working almost like an additional Super.Here are the themed skins, which are part of this Subway Surfers collaboration as per the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk leak:Jake Ollie (free track reward)Streetwear EmzGraffiti StuGraffiti LeonGraffiti AlliTricky JanetFrank ByronJam Master HankOn top of that, you could see special reskins for Poco, including DJ-themed Hypercharge variations, and a stunning Plague Doctor Crow as the next Brawl Pass Hypercharge skin with alternate color palettes.Furthermore, the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk leak suggests a new game mode called the Subway Run. Kicking off in Week 1 in New York, you would compete in a 10-player free-for-all where the objective is to clear all 10 checkpoints while avoiding fast-moving trains and taking down opponents.If you’re eliminated, you’ll respawn at the last checkpoint you reached. The current leader is supposedly marked with a crown, making them an easy target for others to chase. In the following weeks, you can expect Track Attack in Berlin, daily contests in Tokyo, and a mysterious Week 3 twist that remains undisclosed.Balance changesBrawlers' stats are revamped (Image via Supercell)Here are the buffs hinted at in the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk leak:Bibi: Home Run bar charges regardless of ammo.Otis: +6.3% health, +8.7% attack damage.Shelly: Fast Forward gadget now reloads all ammo.8-Bit: +6.3% attack damage.Chuck: Hypercharge charges 50% faster.Gale: +7.1% attack damage.Clancy: Fewer hits needed to upgrade.Ruffs: +10% projectile speed.Leon: Increased close-range damage.Meanwhile, the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk leak suggests the following nerfs to reduce the Brawler's effectiveness:R-T: Hypercharge damage and shield reduced.Tara: Gadget cooldown increased.Kit: Hypercharge requires more hits.Bo, Mr. P, Bonnie, Lily: Hypercharge charge rates slowed.Clancy’s Recon star power: Now starts with only 2 tokens instead of 3.Also read: Best Alli build in Brawl StarsBrawl Stars Brawl Talk leak: 8 new Hypercharges and 2 new BrawlersByron gets a new Hypercharge (Image via Supercell)These eight Hypercharges have been leaked:Ollie (Ain’t No Half Supering): Enlarged blast radius, free ammo while charging, and insane jump range.Byron (Unstable Concoction): Super fires main attacks in all directions at the impact zone.Finx (Temporal Traveling): Gains an extra time warp that follows him, making him nearly unhittable.Jae-Yong (Crowdleaser): Reduced cooldown and stacked super boosts allow rapid-fire activations.Juju (Hypercharged Gris-Gris): Summons a buffed companion with more speed, health, and damage.Meeple (The Last Rulebender): Enlarges super and lets you and teammates walk through walls and water.Larry (Threebot Problem): Spawns an additional Li bot with higher stats.Trunk (Retread): Supers now leave ants on enemies, dealing continuous damage over time.Meanwhile, you could engage with two new Brawlers that were hinted at in the Brawl Stars Brawl Talk leak, with Mina being one of them. She may have the ability to create winds to deal damage as well as block incoming projectiles to shield her teammates.Check out more articles related to the game:Eight leaked Hypercharges detailsBest Kaze build in Brawl StarsBest Finx build in Brawl StarsBest Ollie build in Brawl Stars